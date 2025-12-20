Jujutsu Kaisen Hints At Yuji’s Death in Sequel After Official New Reveal From Creator

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen took the stage during the first day of Jump Festa 2026. Just like any other year, creator Gege Akutami thanked fans for attending the event with a special illustration. This time, the illustration featured Yuji’s heartbreaking look in the sequel manga, which follows the story 68 years after the Culling Game. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo already revealed that Yuji is still alive and is unable to age. However, the manga, illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, simply showed a glimpse of Yuji’s face, hiding his expression.

The illustration was shared by the official X handle of the series’ PR, which also included a sketch by Iwasaki, featuring Modulp’s main trio. While Yuji’s illustration caused quite a lot of buzz among fans, it’s also difficult to ignore that almost every character Akutami drew for Jump Festa has died in the series, including Satoru Gojo, Choso, and Yuki Tsukumo. Even Nobara Kugisaki and Fumihiko Takaba were believed to be dead for a long time. This is Yuji’s second time appearing in a Jump Festa sketch, with his first feature being shared by Takaba previously. While the sketch itself doesn’t confirm anything, it’s also impossible to brush off the possibility that Akutami is already planning to do something major with the character.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Needs to Give Yuji a Proper Conclusion

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji easily suffered the worst fate among his peers, and he still continues to struggle to this day. Time stood still for him since the battle against Ryomen Sukuna was over, but he was still forced to watch his friends he loved grow old and die one by one until he could no longer bear losing anyone again. Yuji cut off all connections with his friends and went into hiding, erasing his tracks so perfectly that the Jujutsu society wouldn’t find him at all.

He also regrets being unable to fulfill his grandfather’s dying wish, which was only wanted the boy to have a proper death surrounded by the people he loved. However, this definitely won’t be how Yuji’s story ends, as a lonesome sorcerer wandering the country for who knows how long. He still needs a proper conclusion and give fans the closure they need to bid farewell to their beloved character who paid a hefty price for trying to help people in an unconventional way.

Chapter 16 is scheduled to be released on December 21st, 2025, and will be available to read on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website, where you can also catch up with the rest of the series. The first volume of the manga will be released on January 5th, 2025, but only in Japan.

