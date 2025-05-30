Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Revival Unveils Surprise New Poster & Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to release the new Hidden Inventory arc compilation movie, but it seems that fans will be treated to yet another screening of the franchise’s most popular movie. While some might wonder what the use of re-releasing the film was, it might be a good idea given how it all flows together very well and prepares fans for the long-awaited season 3, and adaptation of the violent and action-packed Culling Games arc.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie will be re-released in cinemas on October 17, 2025. For now, this is exclusive only to Japan, but it will most likely be made available in North America and internationally soon after. Accompanying the announcement was a new gorgeous poster of Yuta and Rika and a new trailer that seems to show some unseen footage and scenes, and possibly a more polished product than the first release.

Yuta’s Story Is Coming Back To Theaters Once Again

Initially released in December 2021, the feature-length Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film by MAPPA was one of the biggest anime movies of all time, raking in almost $200 million worldwide. Originally intended to be part of the anime series, it centered on Yuta Okkotsu, who is haunted by the ghost of his childhood friend, Rika, who died in a car accident. Her spirit, now a monstrous and powerful entity, violently protects him, causing harm he cannot control. Captured by Jujutsu sorcerers, Yuuta asks to be isolated, but Satoru Gojou instead enrolls him in Jujutsu High. There, Yuuta learns to control Rika’s power and fights curses alongside classmates Maki, Toge, and Panda. As he begins to find belonging and strength, Yuuta realizes the true dangers of the Jujutsu world run deeper than vengeful spirits.

The re-release of the movie has just been announced, so there is no further information about it besides the release date. Whether there will be original scenes or not is unknown, but based on past projects like this, there is a high probability of it becoming a reality. The Hidden Inventory compilation movie has already been confirmed to contain original content from Gege Akutami, and the Juju Strolls will finally be making a comeback after more than 3 years. The same could very well be possible for this movie, and whether it’s a JujuStroll or completely new scenes in the storyline is yet to be revealed, but fans should be excited nonetheless.

Interestingly, the sequence of movie releases for the franchise works very well. Currently, the Hidden Inventory movie details the young days of Geto and Gojo as friends, and this upcoming one will chronicle their deadly battles as enemies, as well as Yuta becoming a sorcerer. All this can work very well as a way to hype Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, since the first few episodes will have major involvement from Yuta and the Culling Games in general. It has also been almost 3 years since the last season, and these re-releases of already existing content serve well as a way to rejuvenate the fandom, as more information is going to be planned.