Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Tease Has Fans Speculating About Season 3 News

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are about to be treated to yet another screening of one of the franchise’s movies this year, and it will be exciting. With the screening of the Hidden Inventory compilation movie already underway in Japan and soon in North America, there has been some buzz after cryptic and mysterious information about the movie has been revealed officially, potentially teasing the third season and more info regarding it.

In a post by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, promoting the release of the Hidden Inventory movie and the acoustic ending, the tweet left a message at the end urging fans to watch out for the end and pay attention to it. This small message left fans very excited and wondering what it could mean, and while it is possible that it might not be as big as it seems, there is a real chance of information regarding Season 3, such as a promotional video to be included at the end.

Season 3 was announced shortly after the finale of the second season, and it wasn’t until this past Jump Festa event that the season got its first news: a gorgeous red key visual of Yuji sitting on a staircase. However, it has been radio silence since, and now could be the perfect opportunity for more updates about the anime to be revealed. With the hype being very high and a large audience there on the opening weekend, there is no better place and time to surprise fans with a teaser trailer about the long-awaited and action-packed season that adapts the Culling Games arc.

The Hidden Inventory Arc is the story’s fifth arc, preceding the Shibuya Incident, which was a major shift in the narrative. It flashed back to Satoru Gojo’s teenage years and his life in Jujutsu High, alongside Geto, Shoko, Nanami, and others. It also introduced the incredible antagonist, Toji Fushiguro, who almost killed Gojo and Geto, as well as led to the severing of their relationship. Hailed as one of the story’s best arcs, if not the best, the Hidden Inventory is a short but incredibly sweet ride that signals the story ramping up in pace and quality.

While it is equally possible that the account wanted fans not to miss the new JujuStrolls that were recently announced to be included in the movie, there similarly exists the chance that there’s content regarding Season 3 at the end of the movie. Whether fans’ wishes do end coming true or not, there is definitely progress on the season that is going on, and it will not be long until the sequel receives new information and updates. With the voice actor of Gojo confirming that Season 3 and future seasons will outdo the second installment to the franchise, it is no wonder everyone is excited about the anime’s return and, once again, to dominate.