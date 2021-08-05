Jujutsu Kaisen Meets JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in This Stand-Approved Crossover

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest chapter of its manga is set to come to a close this summer, with the story of JoJolion set to wrap the tale of Josuke Higashikata and his family after running for ten years, and one fan artist has managed to honor the latest entry from Hirohiko Araki by combining the world of the Joestars with that of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen helping to introduce a bevy of new fans to Yuji Itadori and the other sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech, it's no surprise to see these two franchises cross paths with fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen has already begun hyping the arrival of its first feature-length film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will take fans back into the past of Jujutsu Tech during a time before Yuji had joined the school and swallowed one of the fingers of the king of curses in Sukuna. Surprisingly enough, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has never had a feature-length film of its own, with the story of the Joestars being told via the manga and anime adaptation that hits the small screen. While fans don't know if Hirohiko Araki will continue the story of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure following the conclusion of JoJolion, there are plenty of anime fans crossing their fingers that the series will continue.

Reddit Artist Kupaphras shared this amazing crossover art that imagines the trio of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugiaski as being drawn by the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, who has been drawing the adventures of the Joestars for decades:

While fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have the upcoming movie to look forward to, fans of the Joestars have been waiting on more news with regards to the upcoming anime adaptation of Stone Ocean, the sixth part of the series that will act as the new season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With a new streaming event taking place later this week that will focus on Jolyne Cujoh and her adventures in a maximum-security prison, fans are hoping that a new trailer and/or release date for the next season of the anime will be revealed.

What do you think of this stunning crossover art? Do you think the Stone Ocean event will give us our first trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure season six?