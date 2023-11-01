Jujutsu Kaisen Low-Cost Cosplay Imagines a New Toji

Toji is one of the biggest new villains introduced in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, and has new low-cost cosplay to hilariously depict the antagonist.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Hidden Inventory Arc didn't just take the opportunity to show us the younger years of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko, it also introduced a major antagonist in the history of the supernatural shonen series. Toji, the villain who employed a variety of cursed weapons despite not having cursed powers of his own, played a big role in throwing a monkey wrench in Gojo and Geto's lives. As Toji has made a surprising return in the Shibuya Incident Arc, Low-Cost Cosplay has hilariously depicted the villain.

In recent episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, we were able to witness Toji making a surprising return in a way that many fans didn't see coming. Rather than Toji being flat-out resurrected, a cursed ability gone wrong was able to bring back the father of Megumi. One cursed villain has the ability to take the form and abilities of a deceased target by ingesting a part of their body, and luckily, the foe had one of Toji's bones on hand to rely on his power. Unfortunately for the cursed sorcerer, he discovers that Toji was so powerful that even a part of Megumi's father's body is enough to overtake a vessel and Toji is now riding shotgun in their shared body.

Toji's Low-Cost Life

While Toji might appear as a regular body builder, wearing attire that seems familiar to anyone walking down the street, his weaponry makes him stand out. Routinely, Toji would be seen wearing a giant slug-life being on his shoulders, which would allow him to wield some wild weapons in his numerous fights. Despite not having cursed energy, he came quite close to defeating both Gojo and Geto in their initial confrontations.

Even though the Shibuya Incident Arc has seen some major events take place for the members of Jujutsu Tech, there are a number of episodes left for Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. Before the second season ends, fans should prepare for not just more supernatural battles, but some big deaths that will take place across the board.

What do you think of this hilarious new take on Toji? Do you think Toji's return will spell certain doom for some members of the anime's cast? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.