Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Maki vs Miwa to Life in This Wild Live-Action Short

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is making serious bank following its release in Japanese theaters earlier this month, and while season two for the supernatural series has yet to be confirmed, a group of fan filmmakers have decided to recreate one of the biggest battles of the Shonen’s first season. While Yuji Itadori might be the main character of the anime series, the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc gave us the opportunity to witness a number of battles take place with his fellow students, as the battle between Maki and Miwa was a definite standout.

While Yuji found himself battling against the likes of Aoi Todo and eventually a terrifying new demon that pushed him to the brink, his fellow student Maki Zenin found a big challenge of her own to overcome via the class member of Kyoto Jutsu High, Kasumi Miwa. Ultimately, Maki leaves the battle in order to challenge her twin sister Mai though the entirety of the event is paused when the supernatural threats amassing on Jujutsu Tech and the school’s young sorcerers amass in a plan to steal an important item while both students and teachers are distracted. Needless to say, this big moment really allowed for Studio MAPPA to stretch its legs and show off just how amazing its animation can be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Re:Anime, the fan filmmakers that have taken the opportunity to recreate some of the biggest battles from series such as Avatar The Last Airbender, My Hero Academia, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, and more shared their newest video that recreates one of the biggest fights of Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season:

Currently, the first film of the Shonen franchise is pulling in some serious money in theaters in Japan, selling over one million tickets at present. Taking the opportunity to explore the time before Yuji Itadori, the prequel does take the opportunity to feature Maki, as the Jujutsu Tech student has a role to play in the story of Yuta Okkotsu who has quite the tragic story in the universe created by Gege Akutami. Currently, no plans have been revealed as to when the prequel will arrive in North America, though the popularity of the Shonen certainly makes us believe that it will be sooner rather than later.

What do you think of this amazing live-action recreation of Maki and Miwa’s fight from the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.