Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Pulls in Big Box Office Haul Amidst Opening Weekend

It may have taken some time, but Jujutsu Kaisen is back and bigger than ever. The anime is revisiting fans at last courtesy of its first movie, and of course, all eyes are on Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The movie has brought a new crew of sorcerers to the screen, giving fans an idea of what the franchise was up to before Yuji and Sakuna entered the fray. And as it turns out, the box office is thriving overseas thanks to the Jujutsu Kaisen premiere.

The whole update comes from Japan following the box office’s last weekend. December 24th marked the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 overseas, and fans were quick to check out the film. And according to the latest reports, the ambitious movie grossed nearly $23 million USD in its first three days.

If you want to break things down even more so, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 welcomed nearly two million admissions in its opening weekend. The turnout in Japan for this film was wild, and despite the pandemic, fans found ways to gather for this film from all over. With 1.9 million tickets sold, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has the second-highest opening of any movie in Japan now. This new record sent Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix to third place, and first place still belongs to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train. The latter film broke box office records in Japan by droves last year, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba now has the highest-grossing anime film globally to date.

Now, fans are eager to see when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 makes its way stateside. There is no confirmed release date for the film’s stateside debut, but netizens are hoping Yuta comes around by mid-2022. You can always read Jujutsu Kaisen 0 if you cannot wait for its premiere as Viz Media publishes the prequel. You can find the one-shot’s official synopsis below:

“Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem-his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him.”

What do you think of this box office update? Did you expect Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to come out swinging this hard?