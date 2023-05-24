Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals a Game-Changing Assassination

Jujutsu Kaisen has its share of villains, that much is undeniable. From Kenjaku to Sukuna and beyond, the community is filled with unsavory characters. There are even a few of these unfortunate souls hiding amongst our heroes, but now, Jujutsu Kaisen has rooted them out with a mysterious assassination.

The situation came to light this week when Jujutsu Kaisen posted its new chapter. It was there fans watched as Gojo geared up for his big battle with Sukuna. During a small flashback, fans watched on as Gojo learned about a friend's death, but he took Yaga's murder in stride. Rather than blaming the man who killed Yaga, it seems Gojo holds himself responsible in part for the death. And as for the ones who ordered Yaga's execution, well – they are all dead now.

So yes, the jujutsu elders are all dead. This week, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga made that much clear as Gojo conjured up an image of the assassination in his mind. The bloody scene killed all of those bygone elders who wanted Yaga, Yuji, Yuta, and others dead. So of course, Gojo had to get rid of them once he was free.

This move against the elders shows what kind of change is coming for jujutsu society. Things can never go back to the way they were before the Shibuya Incident arc. The situation is only getting tenser by the day now that Sukuna is ready to throw hands with Gojo. The pair are fighting for more than just their pride at this point, you see. The two sorcerers are fighting for humanity's future, and that is a lot to put on a person.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen and its latest chapter, you can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus. For more details on the supernatural series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

