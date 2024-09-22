Jujutsu Kaisen "Will Continue" According to New Teaser

Jujutsu Kaisen is marching towards its final chapter. It has been a long time coming, but at last, the hit Shonen Jump series has a single chapter left to its name. Creator Gege Akutami has been building their epilogue for weeks now, and as you can imagine, fans are not ready to say goodbye to Yuji Itadori. It is difficult to imagine the series ending, but all good things must come to a close... or do they?

In the past month, rumors about the future of Jujutsu Kaisen have run rampant, and now that gossip has high a new high. We have the most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen to thank for the bump. After all, chapter 270 ends with a special teaser that confirms Jujutsu Kaisen "will continue", but the question is how.

The Final Days of Jujutsu Kaisen

To break down this new teaser, we have to look at the Jujutsu Kaisen promo in context. At the end of chapter 270, a text box can be found that reads, "Jujutsu Kaisen will continue! Latest news and great announcement!" The blurb is posted in the Jujutsu Technical College News section of Weekly Shonen Jump, a dedicated part of the magazine focused on all things jujutsu. Each week, this section posts new info about the franchise whether we are talking merchandise, collaborations, anime updates, and beyond. So as you can imagine, this teaser about Jujutsu Kaisen continuing has fans pressed.

But it must be noted that the line does not single out the manga. Jujutsu Kaisen is going to continue, but we knew that already. Even if the manga is closing shop, Jujutsu Kaisen season three is in the works, and that Studio MAPPA project has often been discussed in this newsletter section. There are also additional descriptions of Jujutsu Kaisen in this week's update teasing a "grand finale" and the "conclusion of the series". So if you were hoping for Jujutsu Kaisen part two, well – you will want to temper that expectation ASAP.

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

In the past, Akutami has talked about his desire to give Jujutsu Kaisen a satisfying end, and he has struck a cord with readers for the most part. From a series of surprise revivals to a major jujutsu coup, the manga's epilogue has been busy. When it comes to the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, there is just one thing fans want an answer on, and that is Gojo Satoru. The sorcerer's death has hardly been acknowledged in the epilogue, leaving many to speculate about Gojo's return. Jujutsu Kaisen has one more chapter to pull off such a revival, and knowing Akutami, he will do the most to surprise readers with his finale.

With Jujutsu Kaisen set to close next week, all eyes will soon turn to Studio MAPPA and its production schedule. The team announced Jujutsu Kaisen season three some time ago, and we know the comeback will adapt the Culling Game arc. With the horror of Shibuya out of the way, Yuji and our heroes are about to encounter a new kind of jujutsu thanks to Kenjaku's tournament. So if we are lucky, Jujutsu Kaisen season three might drop an update on fans this winter during Jump Festa 2025.

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen update? Do you believe the series will continue with a sequel or spin off? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.