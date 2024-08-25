Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Season Two Compilation Film

Jujutsu Kaisen is eyeing the future, and it seems the big screen is on the horizon. While the team at MAPPA Studios works on season three, the company is also taking a moment to revisit season two. A new Jujutsu Kaisen movie is in the works, after all, and it will compile the first half of season two into a film.

The announcement went live this weekend as Jujutsu Kaisen held a special festival in Japan. It was there the team confirmed a compilation movie for the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs is being worked on. The compilation movie will be released in 2025, and MAPPA Studios will also release a guidebook in tandem.

For those curious about the logistics of the compilation film, this movies are hardly rare in anime. A number of TV anime series eventually head to theaters thanks to this medium. Compilation films are released to condense anime arcs into digestible bits. From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to One Piece, a ton of big-name shonen titles have posted compilation films before, and now Jujutsu Kaisen is joining in on the fun.

For the team at MAPPA, this Jujutsu Kaisen movie isn’t the only compilation piece it has on deck. Not long ago, the studio confirmed plans to release a compilation film for Attack on Titan‘s final two specials. The movie, which is called Attack on Titan: Last Attack, is expected to hit Japan next year. So for now, we will have to see whether these compilation projects are screened stateside.

If you want to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season two as is, the anime is easy to find online. The show is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the supernatural series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

