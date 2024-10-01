Did Jujutsu Kaisen Do Gojo Dirty With Its Ending?

Gojo Satoru is a rather complicated character. When we met the sorcerer, Jujutsu Kaisen fans weren't sure what to make of him. The white-haired prodigy was confident in his power, and we saw Gojo troll his students more often than not. However, as the series continued, Gojo found himself becoming a mascot for the franchise. These days, the sorcerer is the most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen by far, and that is why fans are asking whether the manga's final chapter did the character dirty.

If you did not realize, the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen went live this week after a six-year run. Gege Akutami, the manga's creator, brought Yuji's story to an end with a poignant finale. Many expected the chapter to dovetail with Gojo, but sadly, nothing of the sort happened. The loose threads dangling around Gojo have sparked a firestorm online, and to be honest, it is easy to see why fans of the Six Eyes user are upset.

Where Did Jujutsu Kaisen Leave Gojo?

For those who have finished Jujutsu Kaisen, you will know its final arc and epilogue put Gojo through the wringer. After the hero was freed from the Prison Realm, Gojo was thrust into the fire once more as he trained to fight Sukuna. The Shinjuku Showdown arc let Gojo flex his power, but in the end, he was killed by Sukuna. For a year, fans waited for word on Gojo to no relief. This waiting game kept up in the epilogue as Jujutsu Kaisen barely acknowledged the man's death. And in its final chapter, Gojo was only given a short flashback that sparked anger online.

(Photo: MAPPA)

For more than a year, Jujutsu Kaisen left fans in the dark about Gojo, and it went so far as to tease them with his return only to find Yuta was at the wheel. The disrespect began to wear on fans, and by the time Jujutsu Kaisen began its epilogue, the desire to see Gojo hit a high. The arc brought about several shocking character returns, and several convincing theories about Gojo's return sprouted online. Even if the sorcerer was dead-dead, fans expected Jujutsu Kaisen to have a clear memorial for the sorcerer, but that did not happen.

In the end, Gojo died a quiet death, and his passing was left in limbo for over a year. Jujutsu Kaisen failed to recognize the teacher's death beyond a few final letters. And when chapter 271 dropped its flashback with Gojo, the fandom rallied together under a damning banner. Gojo Satoru deserved a better ending.

Gojo Satoru Deserved Better

Ignoring the character's sheer popularity, Gojo earned so much more than he was given at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen. The epilogue played out his farewell quietly, but that tone did not suit Gojo or his accomplishments. Sure, when we first met Gojo, the character was childish to a fault. However, it did not take long for fans to realize Gojo's juvenile personality was a front. Gojo's life was dictated by jujutsu society, and though he wanted to break free of the system, he stayed chained in hopes of making a better future for his students.

he died thats understandable but not a single fucking acknowledgement given to someone who fought non stop for 21 chapters who brought down sukuna's threshold so he can be brought down easily irrespective of wether he dies in the process or not. Worst ending man #jjk271 — vin (@cyphergojo) September 26, 2024

In previous guidebooks, Jujutsu Kaisen revealed Gojo is the busiest man in the series as he sleeps about three hours a day. The rest of the time? Gojo dedicates himself to training students, taking on missions, and doing administrative work for his clan. We can joke about Gojo all we want, but the dude has an insane work ethic. He did the work so others would not need to, and while teaching, Gojo never lost sight of his goal. He wanted to create a world where jujutsu sorcerers were not chained to curses, and Gojo helped create that world by the manga's end.

Would it have been nice for Gojo to see that future? Yes. Is that our choice? No. Many fans wish Gojo survived the series, but his death is not the thing readers are hung up on. After his passing, Gojo's hard work has barely noted in the epilogue. From Megumi to Yuji and even Shoko, no solid funeral was given to Gojo. He spent his life being a weapon, and despite dying to change society, Gojo's sacrifice was overlooked in the end. It is this slight that Jujutsu Kaisen fans cannot forgive. And at the end of the day, the series has no good reason for why it shafted Gojo until the very end.

What do you think about the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen? Did it do Gojo justice? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.