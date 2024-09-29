Jujutsu Kaisen Settles All Our Gojo Theories With a Harsh Finale

If there is one thing the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom loves, it is a good theory. For years now, the community has spun off tons of theories with help from series creator Gege Akutami. The artist's story has been a hotbed for conspiracies for years now, and things only ramped up with the Shibuya Incident arc. This week, the fandom hit a high with its theories as Jujutsu Kaisen prepped its final chapter. And today, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 set the record straight about Gojo Satoru.

The whole thing came to light this weekend as Jujutsu Kaisen posted its final chapter. It was there Akutami bowed out the manga with a 24-page farewell. Many expected the finale to comment on Gojo's future as dozens of theories convinced fans the sorcerer was not really dead. However, it turns out the Six Eyes user did die for good during the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

so it’s official. gojo is gone and no one cared nor remembers him. he was a weapon and no one saw him as a person. he had hopes and dreams and he knew he wasn’t anything but a weapon to people OHHH IM SICK 😭😭😭😭😭 #jjk271 pic.twitter.com/kQSyQ8FQ9b — ushy ☆ (@xiaoshy_otp) September 26, 2024

How Did Gojo Fit Into the Jujutsu Kaisen Finale?

As Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 hit shelves, readers were able to rummage through the finale for any sign of Gojo. The sorcerer does appear in the finale thanks to a flashback, and it is there we get Gojo's final words to Yuji. Before going to Shinjuku, Gojo imparts his confidence in Yuji and passes his dream on to the boy. This decision allowed Gojo to enter battle with no regrets, and it safeguarded his ambitions against death's looming hand.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans know what happened from there. Gojo put up one hell of a fight against Sukuna, but the King of Curses was too much for our hero. Gojo was cleaved in half by Sukuna, but the Six Eyes was not taken out of the fight entirely. Yuta managed to slip into Gojo's corpse after he copied Kenjaku's body-stealing technique. The back-up plan did serious damage to Sukuna, and in the end, it helped knock the curse just enough for Yuji's crew to defeat him.

It has been more than a year since Jujutsu Kaisen killed Gojo Satoru, and many thought the series would revive the sorcerer somehow. From a Binding Vow to a deus ex machina resurrection, Jujutsu Kaisen brought a slew of sorcerers back to life in its epilogue. Tons of theories surfaced about Gojo's own revival, but Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 has silenced them with a harsh rebuttal.

Gojo Deserves Better Than What He Got

The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen is a short piece of the manga's overall epilogue, and fans have big emotions about it. Akutami has strung fans along with his tale for years, and in that time, the artist stressed his unpredictable nature. Jujutsu Kaisen had a lot of highs and lows outside of its final fast-paced arc. As the manga began its epilogue, plenty of fans felt Gojo's revival was deserved, but Akutami took the story in a different direction.

Whether you like the hero or not, it is hard to reckon with Gojo's death. Sure, the character has a juvenile attitude and could be flippant, but the Gojo we came to love had grown so much since his own teenage years. For most of his life, Gojo was treated as a tool for jujutsu society to use, and he internalized much of that pressure. This treatment pushed Gojo to revolutionize jujutsu society, and many fans wanted the sorcerer to experience that change firsthand. However, Gojo died quietly in Shinjuku, and his passing was hardly mentioned in the epilogue he died to make happen. So yeah, it is easy to see why Jujutsu Kaisen readers think Gojo got shafted in the end.

