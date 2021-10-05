Jujutsu Kaisen Makes Changes to One of Maki’s Biggest Fights

Jujutsu Kaisen has made some big changes to one of Maki Zenin’s hugest fights in the series so far! Maki has undergone a number of major shifts in character following the Shibuya Incident because while the incident itself did major damage to her body, it was what came after that truly and significantly changed for the series moving forward. Nevertheless, she ends up going on a huge bloody tirade that sees her taking on many opponents, but due to series creator Gege Akutami’s declining health at the time (something that eventually led to the creator needing to take a hiatus), this fight had some rougher edges.

As part of the demanding weekly chapter schedule for Akutami and eventually needing to take a break from this schedule due to poor health issues, some of the rougher edges from Maki’s fight in Chapter 150 of the series ended up making it to final publication. With the release of Volume 17 in Japan, which features this string of chapters in particular, Akutami was able to go back and touch up some of the pages that had come out for the final version of the series. You can check out a side by side comparison of some of these changes between the magazine and volume releases from @kaikaikitan on Twitter:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 150 is in the heat of Maki’s fight with the rest of the Zenin Clan. Finally making good on her promise to destroy the clan that had caused she and her sister so much pain over the course of her life, she used Megumi’s new role as the head of the clan to make her way to their headquarters and take them all out. It was a pretty monumental moment for Maki that ushers her into a new level of strength going forward, and it will be interesting to see how this ends up shaking up the series’ future when she finally makes her grand return to the manga following such a massive bloodbath.

We'll also be seeing Maki in a totally different way when she and the other current Jujutsu High second years make their return as part of the crew involved in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie hitting later this December in Japan. There's no international release date set for the new film just yet, but it's really only a matter of time.