Jujutsu Kaisen Is Reportedly Eyeing a Short Break in October





Jujutsu Kaisen recently had a big hiatus earlier this year due to creator Gege Akutami’s health concerns, and it seems that the story of Yuji Itadori running in Weekly Shonen Jump will be taking another brief hiatus in the upcoming issue of the manga publication. With the manga telling a story that takes place long after the conclusion of the first season of the anime that was brought to life by Studio MAPPA, a reason has yet to emerge what the cause is for this upcoming break, but it is fairly routine in the world of manga.

The Unoffiicial Jujutsu Kaisen Twitter Account noted that the forty-fifth issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will see the Shonen franchise created by Gege Akutami taking a powder, but will return in the publication during the next issue:

“Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break in next week’s issue of Weekly Shonen Jump (Issue 45). The series will resume with chapter 162 the following week! Just to clarify, Chapter 161 will be released at the usual time this upcoming Sunday/Monday then the series will be on break for the next issue (45) but will return in issue 46.”

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season of its anime has yet to be confirmed, following the dark battles that brought the first season to a close. With Studio MAPPA currently celebrating its tenth anniversary, the studio might release some new information when it comes to the dark series focusing on supernatural curses, though it might also focus more on the upcoming first feature-length film in the series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The prequel film is set to land in Japanese theaters later this year, and while a North American release date has yet to be revealed, it is almost a foregone conclusion that it will eventually make its way to the west considering how popular the series starring Yuji Itadori has become. With the anime helping manga sales to skyrocket by six hundred percent, it seems that the story of Jujutsu Tech has resonated among Shonen fans around the world.

Do you think we'll hear news about Jujutsu Kaisen Season Two before year's end?

Via Unofficial Jujutsu Kaisen