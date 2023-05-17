Jujutsu Kaisen Raises Eyebrows With a Surprising Time Jump

Jujutsu Kaisen is keeping busy these days, and we aren't even talking about the anime. Sure, the hit TV series is slated to return this fall, but all eyes are on the manga right now. Creator Gege Akutami just set up the story's final act with a sweeping update this week, and fans are raising their eyebrows at Jujutsu Kaisen's unexpected time jump.

The update comes from Jujutsu Kaisen's most recent chapter as fans were reunited with Gojo Satoru and our heroes. It was there we learned some key facts about jujutsu society during the Culling Game, and Yuji has been training hard to fight Sukuna once again. But by the time the chapter ended, fans were stunned when the manga skipped ahead to Christmas Eve.

Yes, that is right. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga just skipped a ton of weeks. We missed out on an entire training arc to speed up Gojo's final fight with Sukuna, and fans were left more than surprised.

After all, the pacing of Jujutsu Kaisen has been pretty consistent since the manga launched. It has had faster and slower arcs just like any series, but nothing like this jump has been seen before. The sudden pacing jump is made all the worse because it has led Jujutsu Kaisen to its final act. So while fans are eager to see Gojo throw hands with Sukuna, netizens admit the whole pacing here feels rushed.

However, readers shouldn't be too surprised by this move. Jujutsu Kaisen's creator has said before he wants to wrap up the manga within a couple of years, and Akutami said that at least a year ago. The artist has a vision for where Jujutsu Kaisen will end and how it will get there. And given this latest pacing jump, manga readers better buckle in for a wild ride.

If you need to catch up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ahead of its final act, you can find the series online through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. As for the anime, the show is gearing up to air Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 starting this fall. It will kick off with Gojo's Past arc before moving into the long-awaited Shibuya Incident arc, so if you need to check out Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 to catch up, the show is streaming on Crunchyroll right now.

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen's latest time jump...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.