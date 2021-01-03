Jujutsu Kaisen Translator Arrested for Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

✖

According to a new crime report, one translator of Jujutsu Kaisen has been arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography. Stefaan Koza was taken in by the Herndon police department in Virginia. The 33-year-old suspect is being charged with five felony counts of possession and five counts of distribution.

Currently, Koza is. being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Police said they made the arrest in tandem with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. Koza is expected to undergo his hearing in early March 2021.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Koza is best-known as a manga translator within the fandom, and he also uses alias like Steady and Steady Studios for his online projects. Koza most recently began translating Jujutsu Kaisen for Viz Media, but the suspect also does English-language translations for other titles like Tokyo Shinobi Squad, We Never Learn, and more.

At this time, Viz Media has not commented on the situation.

For fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, this update does come as a surprise, but creator Gege Akutami has absolutely no part of this ordeal. The Japanese creator is entirely removed from his manga's translation efforts. Akutami began publishing Jujutsu Kaisen back in March 2018, and it has blown up in popularity given the release of its anime. The show's first season has finished its debut arc and will began adapting its second in light of the new year.

HT - ANN