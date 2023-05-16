Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Yuji's Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen is heading towards its final act at full tilt. It wasn't long ago the Culling Games felt like a simple tournament but creator Gege Akutami has turned the event into a major catalyst. The most recent Jujutsu Kaisen update did just set up the manga's final act with a major time jump. And along the way, we were given a cliffhanger about Yuji that teases his new cursed technique.

And so far, it seems we have a Freaky Friday situation going. The leading theory about Yuji's power involves body swapping, and we may have Kenjaku to thank for that.

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you will know the manga put forward a major update this week. Not only did a major time skip come through, but we were given a major teaser about Yuji. During the update, we saw the boy training with Kusakabe in a gym, and it looked like Yuji got the upper hand on the sorcerer. But in the end, we learned Yuji was inhabited Kusakabe's body while the older man was in his.

"Master it already, Itadori," Kusakabe told Yuji after laying the kid out flat in his own body. The bait-and-switch caught fans by surprise, and now many are convinced Yuji has unlocked an ability to body swap. Or rather soul swap if the rumors are right.

After all, we saw Yuji lean into Sukuna's power somewhat after the King of Curses left his body for Megumi's own. Now, we can see Yuji has done a swap with Kusakabe, and it was done in the name of training. With this evidence on the table, fans are now theorizing Yuji can swap bodies similar to Kenjaku but does so without any physical requirements. The latter has to transplant their brain to access their host's cursed power, but if the theories are right, then Yuji is able to swap souls with a new cursed technique to power up.

If this is true, well – Yuji just became an invaluable fighter against Sukuna. Fans are already speculating the boy might be able to fight Sukuna within Megumi's body while Gojo handles things in the outside world. With this new power in Yuji's hand, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen just got a lot more interesting, so fans will want to keep a close eye on the sorcerer moving forward.

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen teaser...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.