Jujutsu Kaisen Is Testing a New Strategy to Take Down Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen fans know Yuta Okkotsu pretty well by now. The hero made his big debut back in the manga’s prequel, and Yuta has been a favorite with fans ever since. In fact, the special-grade sorcerer might just be one of the series’ top characters, and he’s waging a war these days in the manga. And now, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to knock the hero down a peg.

The only question here? Well, fans aren’t quite convinced this new strategy to take out Yuta is going to work. Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers love to underestimate the high schooler, and that seems to be the case in the Culling Game arc.

After all, this new test began under the watch of Ryo and Uro, two top-ranking sorcerers in the manga’s current arc. The pair are crazy strong, and up until recently, they were the top dogs of the Culling Game. Things fell apart for them when Yuta cut a swath through them, so Ryo is the one who takes charge to nerf the boy.

“His Reverse Cursed Technique is a problem, but it consumes a lot of cursed energy. He used it every time Kurourushi, Uro, and I used our big moves. And I think you’re finally bottoming out, Okkotsu,” the coifed sorcerer revealed in this week’s new chapter.

With a variety of moves under his belt, it seems Yuta is a hard sorcerer to take down. He is a formidable opponent with or without Rika on his side as we know. His power is immense, and Yuta has access to near-limitless cursed energy. However, we do know his power expenditure is a problem. Yuta cannot control his output as perfectly as Gojo, and Ryo honed in on that truth.

By cornering Yuta with an array of big attacks, Ryo and Uro have chipped at his energy stockpile. The pair’s strategy boils down to tiring Yuta out, and for any other opponent, the plan might work. However, Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t ready to knock Yuta down these days. After all, the manga just implied the boy’s connection to Rika is more intact than we imagined, and her return would give Yuta the power he needs to dominate the battlefield.

