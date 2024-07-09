McDonald’s Breaks Down Jujutsu Kaisen Collaboration (Exclusive)

It’s impossible to deny that anime is becoming a big business in North America. Routinely, big anime films, such as Jujutsu Kaisen 0, hit big at theaters in the West while various streaming services are attempting to carve out their own places in the anime game. Earlier this year, McDonald’s teamed up with Naruto/Bleach studio, Studio Pierrot, in creating a promotional campaign, “WcDonald’s”, that created anime shorts, food items, and even transformed one McDonald’s establishment in California for a limited time. Now, the fast food chain has teamed up with none other than Jujutsu Kaisen and we had the chance to visit New York City to learn more about the anime team-up.

The new collaboration primarily focuses on the “Special Grade Garlic Sauce”, a new take on the popular “Black Garlic Sauce” in Japan. Along with offering the new sauce for a limited time, McDonald’s also created new packaging for said condiments that are all reflective of the heroes and villains of Jujutsu Kaisen fame. Yuji, Megumi, Gojo, Sukuna, Nobara, Nanami, Geto, and Mahito each get their own respective covers, though the sauce remains the same. The sauce itself can only be purchased via the McDonald’s App though along with the purchase, anime fans can get a thirty-day free trial of Crunchyroll to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen’s first two movies and feature-length film.

In attendance for the tasting event was Alvin Zhou, a food filmmaker who was quite familiar with the world of curses before walking reporters through how to make some of these items. You can check out a list of the items below that you can make for yourself. You might want to move fast however as the promotion is set to end in one week and you might never get the chance to check out the Special Grade Garlic Sauce. While the collaboration didn’t give us Chicken Nuggets shaped like Sukuna’s fingers, here’s hoping those arrive in a future collab.

McDonald’s has had several anime collaborations in the past though most were focused primarily on Japan. Teaming up with shonen franchises like One Piece, it was probably a safe bet that we wouldn’t see Jujutsu Kaisen getting a Happy Meal this time around thanks to its adult subject matter. Still, it once again proves how widespread anime continues to grow in North America.

