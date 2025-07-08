New Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Makes Big Change to Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to theaters later this month with a new movie showing off Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto’s past, and it turns out that this movie is making some changes to how the anime took on this arc. JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie is a new compilation film adapting the arc seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 that revealed a look into Gojo and Geto’s past before the events of the main series. This new film is going to feature new materials not seen before, but it’s also going to be changing up its story as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the many anime franchises that had something to showcase during the Anime Expo 2025 this past weekend, and teased some of the changes coming to the new movie. Because while the new film edits together the episodes that made up the first few weeks of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the stars behind it teased how some of the changes made with the film actually shake up the story in some key ways. That includes changing when fans discover Suguru Geto’s true feelings about humanity to before any of the arc’s tragedies begin.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Movie Changes Geto’s Confession

In a special video message shared to fans during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Anime Expo 2025 panel (of which ComicBook was in attendance), Suguru Geto voice star Takahiro Sakurai explained that one of the major changes to the film was the order in which fans get to see Geto’s true feelings about humanity. Revealing that his confession was moved to a much earlier point in the arc for the film compared to when it came during the anime, Sakurai believes that it makes for a much better flow for the film overall. Which is something Satoru Gojo voice star Yuichi Nakamura seconded.

Nakamura further teased that the new Jujutsu Kaisen movie serves as such a standalone story that it’s going to be a good entry point for anime fans who have never seen the anime before. On top of that, for those who might have already seen the episodes, the new movie edits them together in such a seamless way that they offer a new kind of experience. That’s even before the new additions that series creator Gege Akutami have added to better fill out the new movie experience as well.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Movie Come Out?

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie is currently screening in theaters across Japan, and GKIDS will be officially releasing the new film in theaters in the United States and Canada on July 16th. The film’s release is going to feature both Japanese and English dubbed audio options with an all-new acoustic version of Tatsuya Kitani’s “Where Our Blue Is,” which was first heard as the opening theme for the arc seen during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. As for what to expect from the new movie, GKIDS teases JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie as such:

“Before they were enemies, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were high school classmates and friends. The two powerful sorcerers are tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, a student who has been designated to be sacrificed as the Star Plasma Vessel, until she can fulfill her duty. Pursued by a religious cult and other curse users, they are the only sorcerers capable of carrying out such a difficult task – but this mission will set their destinies, and challenge the two sorcerers in ways unimaginable.”