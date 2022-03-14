Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Answers One Major Yuta Question

It won’t be much longer until Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hits theaters stateside, and it would put things lightly to say fans are hyped. After all, the film introduced Yuta Okkotsu to the series, and the character is one of the manga’s most popular heroes. There is no doubt creator Gege Akutami has a soft spot for the sorcerer. And for those curious about Yuta’s role in the series after the prequel, well – the artist would like to clear all that up.

The update comes from a recent fan book released in Japan, after all. The creator of Jujutsu Kaisen answered plenty of fan questions for the book, and it was there Akutami cleared some information up about Yuta. So, please be warned! There are big spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen 0!

In the fan book, Akutami gives a bit more insight into Yuta’s school life after Geto fails to kill him. During the villain’s attack, Yuta was able to harness Cursed Rika’s full power, and he was able to exorcise her afterward. He was the one who bound Rika shortly after her death all those years ago, but her absence left Yuta with a massive gap in power.

Luckily for Yuta, he is also part of a famous bloodline in the jujutsu society. He has similar powers to Michizane Sugawara, after all. When asked how Yuta got back to his former power level, Akutami said it took the student just three months to become a special-grade sorcerer again following Rika’s exorcism. During that time, he was labeled as a Grade 4 sorcerer and was even forced into a black uniform. When he was reinstated as a special-grade sorcerer, Yuta was given his old white uniform back.

Clearly, Yuta has gone on to gain even more power since regaining his top-tier title. He has shown as much in the manga and is still doing so amidst the Culling Game. So if you aren’t familiar with the kind of power Yuta wields, you will find out when you watch Jujutsu Kaisen in theaters starting March 18th.

