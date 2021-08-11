Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Twitter Milestone with New Poster

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises today, with the work of Gege Akutami taking fans into a brand new world of the supernatural that sees young sorcerers testing their skills against a world filled with curses. Recently, the anime franchise's Twitter Account has hit a major milestone when it comes to its number of followers, as the Shonen series has revealed a brand new anime poster in order to celebrate just how far the series has come from the early days as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump to becoming one of the biggest anime properties around.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime came to a close months ago, but fans have been waiting for their next fix when it comes to the adventures of Yuji Itadori in the animated world, as the series has announced that a feature-length film is currently in the works. With the prequel movie set to explore the world of Jujutsu Tech before Yuji joined the hallowed halls and took Gojo Satoru as his teacher, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will still have a number of familiar faces while also introducing some important figures to the lore created by Gege Akutami in 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Official Twitter Account celebrated the milestone of one million followers on its social media account, proving that the Shonen franchise has been able to come a long way since it first hit the scene and became a major Shonen franchise alongside the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and more:

