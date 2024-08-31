Jujutsu Kaisen Foreshadowed Nobara’s Return Ages Ago With a Special Teaser Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator Gege Akutami has never been shy about killing major characters in his supernatural shonen series. The Shibuya Incident Arc alone killed several heroes and villains alike in the anime adaptation’s second season. One major character, Nobara Kugisaki, was on the receiving end of an attack from Mahito that caused one side of her face to explode in a horrifying display. Right before the series finale, Akutami threw in a twist that knocked readers’ socks off by having Nobara reveal that she survived Shibuya. In a past promotional trailer, it appears that Nobara’s return was foreshadowed as one keen-eyed fan noticed.

Quite some time passed in the shonen series since Nobara received her life-threatening injury. When the third season eventually does arrive from Studio MAPPA, don’t expect Kugisaki to have any role in it as she was absent during the Culling Game Arc. This storyline saw the plans of Suguru Geto unleashed as countless cursed energy users are now vying for supremacy and just as many curses are now rampaging their way across Japan. Thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc, Yuji Itadori is now a target of Jujutsu Tech and his executioner has been confirmed to be none other than Yuta Okkotsu.

Nobara’s Return Was Broadcast

Nearly nine months ago, the band Eve created a music video to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen. In said music video, original art from Jujutsu Kaisen Gege Akutami was featured that highlighted a finger of Sukuna’s, a nail from Nobara, and some other interesting imagery. One such image has some fans believing that Gojo himself might be looking to return to the land of the living, following in his female student’s shoes.

https://x.com/BIGDADDYGOJO/status/1826456397673873607

Jujutsu Kaisen only has a few scant chapters left before its manga ends and Akutami has already proven that the manga artist is more than willing to throw some massive curveballs at fans. Most likely ending in September, barring any brief hiatuses, readers have been speculating who will make it out of the supernatural series alive and who will ultimately fall in the fight against Sukuna, the king of the curses. Even though Nobara has returned from the grave, that doesn’t mean that she’s a shoo-in to survive the final chapter.

