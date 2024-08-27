Jujutsu Kaisen Cast Reacts to Nobara’s Epic Comeback: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen has done it. With just a few chapters left to go, the hit manga has put all eyes on Team Gojo. Yuji is fighting Sukuna to the death, and not long ago, he managed to relight the fire in Megumi. Now, the pair are going to war, and they are not alone. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 confirmed Nobara Kugisaki is alive, and now the anime cast is reacting to the long-awaited comeback.

The whole thing popped off on TikTok as Adam McArthur posted a video with a very familiar face. The voice actor, who plays Yuji in the English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen, was at a convention with Anne Yatco when the news dropped. Of course, she voices Nobara in the anime, so the pair had to celebrate.

“Me and Anne Yatco’s reaction to JJK 267,” McArthur shared in his caption. As you can see above, the video shows the pair swaggering around with Yatco looking especially glad. As you can imagine, the VA must have been excited to see Nobara return to life, but it will be awhile before the actress gets to return to the anime.

After all, Nobara’s return comes at the last minute. Jujutsu Kaisen is set to close at the end of September, and there are now four chapters left before the finale. With Sukuna still around, the fate of the world is on edge, and the King of Curses is desperate to take down jujutsu society. We know Yuji is not about to let that happen, and he’s learned everything from Domain Expansion to Reverse Curse Technique in a bid to stop Sukuna. Now, he is going to battle with Megumi and Nobara on board, so here’s to hoping the sorcerer pulls out a win.

If you want to revisit Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of its finale, you can find the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime’s English dub, it is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll now. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

