Jujutsu Kaisen, Noblesse, and More Reveal Dub Cast

Crunchyroll has a number of hit series airing these days, and it seems the company is about to give several of those titles dubs. Following the start of the fall season, all eyes were on shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Noblesse. Fans weren't let down by these big series, and they have secured a dub cast along with several other titles at Crunchyroll.

For fans interested in Jujutsu Kaisen, the dub cast is a robust one. It will premiere on Friday, November 20 with new dubbed episodes dropping each week. Dubbing will be done in English, Spanish, German, French, and Portuguese. You can check out the English cast below:

Yuuji Itadori will be played by Adam McArthur (Marco Diaz in Star vs. the Forces of Evil)

Megumi Fushiguro will be played by Robbie Daymond (Jin Mori in The God of High School, Prompto in Final Fantasy XV)

Nobara Kugisaki will be played by Anne Yatco (Hamamoto in Penguin Highway)

Satoru Gojou will be played by Kaiji Tang (Taek Jegal in The God of High School, Joe in Megalo Box)

Ryoumen Sukuna will be played by Ray Chase (Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind and Noctis in Final Fantasy XV)

As for Noblesse, the Crunchyroll Original will begin airing its dubbed episodes on Wednesday, November 18. The show will be dubbed in English, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese as well. You can find the English cast below:

Cadis Etrama Di Raizel will be played by Ray Chase (Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind and Noctis in Final Fantasy XV)

Frankenstein will be played by Sean Chiplock (Subaru in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World, Han Daewi in The God of High School)

Dubbed editions of I'm Standing on A Million Lives and TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You were also announced. Onyx Equinox will also be dubbed from the start, and that Crunchyroll Original series will begin airing on November 21.

