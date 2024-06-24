Jujutsu Kaisen Team Addresses Gege Akutami's Health Amid Hiatus

Jujutsu Kaisen may be on a break right now, but it will not be long before the series is back on track. Right now, the series is working through one of its most intense arcs yet, and readers are still reeling from its events. The Shinjuku Showdown arc has been a wild ride, so really, it is no surprise creator Gege Akutami needed a break. The artist is on a break due to his health, and in a new letter, the Jujutsu Kaisen team has addressed his condition.

The note comes from Weekly Shonen Jump as its latest issue announced Jujutsu Kaisen will be on hiatus longer than expected. Two weeks ago, the editorial team confirmed the manga was taking a two-week break, but an extra week has now been added on. According to staff, Akutami is feeling better, but they are extending the Jujutsu Kaisen hiatus out of an abundance of caution.

"Although Akutami's health has improved, after consulting with the editorial staff, we have decided that he should resume work once he is back in perfect health. We appreciate your support for Jujutsu Kaisen," the editorial team explained.

In the wake of the hiatus' announcement, Akutami had his comment to share. The artist apologized for being under the weather and made it clear his condition is not serious. All Akutami wanted was time to recoup, and of course, readers were all too happy for the break. Hiatuses may be hard to deal with, but nothing is more important than health. The industry has chewed up creators like Yoshihiro Togashi before, and no one should ever have to follow that same path.

Now, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break for another week, so you can take this time to catch up on the series if you are behind. Akutami's manga can be found on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you make of this latest Jujutsu Kaisen note? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!