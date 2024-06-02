Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals the Shinjuku Showdown Arc Is Almost Done

Jujutsu Kaisen has been very busy this year. If you did not realize, the manga has been working through one of its biggest arcs to date, and the whole thing kicked off last May. For months now, the Shinjuku Showdown arc has kept fans on edge as Sukuna has made his stand against society known. And now, it seems the arc is gearing up for an epic climax.

The update comes from Weekly Shonen Jump as its new issue went live today. It was there an editor's note was posted for Jujutsu Kaisen, and it directly involves the manga's current arc. According to the letter, the Shinjuku Showdown arc is "at its climax", so fans will want to pay close attention to the series.

As you can imagine, this update has put Jujutsu Kaisen fans at full attention. The Shinjuku Showdown arc got its start last May, and it has been a wild ride since day one. The fight began with Sukuna fighting Gojo Satoru after the latter was freed from the Prison Realm. Of course, readers will know Jujutsu Kaisen went off the rails from there. From major deaths to last-minute returns, the Shinjuku Showdown arc has been nothing short of heartbreaking. And before long, the arc's climax will make itself known.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you have some time to familiarize yourself with it before this climax. Gege Akutami's hit series can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

