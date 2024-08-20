New Jujutsu Kaisen Artwork Reunites Megumi With the Divine Dogs

Jujutsu Kaisen broke fans minds this month when the supernatural shonen series confirmed that the manga would come to an end this September. With only a few chapters left before readers say goodbye to Yuji Itadori and the other characters that sprang from the mind of creator Gege Akutami, Megumi Fushiguro still has some major issues to deal with. The end might be nigh for the manga but the anime still has some major moments to cover before it does the same. To take viewers back to “better times”, Studio MAPPA has released new art of Megumi and his beloved Divine Dogs.

Rather than having a cursed king bouncing around his system in the earlier days of the series, Megumi would rely on his cursed energy powers that summoned creatures to fight on his behalf. During the recent second season of the anime series, Fushiguro took this ability up a notch in the face of Suguru Geto, Mahito, and the various figures that were looking to tear the world apart. Since Gojo was locked within the Prison Realm, Megumi was forced to play his “trump card” during the Shibuya Incident Arc in to summon the being known as Mahoraga. This creature was far stronger than Megumi’s Divine Dogs but summoning it came with a horrible price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Megumi x Divine Dogs: New Jujutsu Kaisen Art

Megumi’s supernatural powers erupt thanks to his part of the bloodline in the Zenin Clan. Specifically, the Divine Dogs are summoned thanks to the “Ten Shadows Technique”, which allows the young Fushiguro to summon quite a variety of beasts to fight by his side. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, Megumi put these skills to the test as he fought his own father, Toji, who was resurrected thanks in part to Gojo being banished to the Prison Realm. Needless to say, Megumi barely hung on during his battle with his wildly powerful pop.

NEW MEGUMI ART WITH HIS DIVINE DOGS KURO & SHIRO #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/lpzJVAT8sB — Myamura (@Go_Jover) August 19, 2024

It’s tough to discuss Megumi’s current scenario in the manga without diving into spoiler territory. With only a handful of chapters left, Fushiguro’s future hangs in the balance as Yuji is still struggling with the fight that is bringing the beloved shonen franchise to a close.

Want to see if Megumi survives the final chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Jujutsu Tech and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.