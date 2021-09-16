Jujutsu Kaisen Embraces Halloween with Sukuna Finger Recipe

https://youtu.be/R0W0WTRRZ-0

Jujutsu Kaisen is keeping quiet these days, but the silence won’t last for long. If you did not know, Jujutsu Kaisen has a movie coming out this winter, and Halloween is bringing cosplayers out of the woodworks for Yuji. Now, fans have a new way to celebrate the spooky season with Jujutsu Kaisen, but they will have to take a bite out of Sukuna’s finger to get in on the trend…

Yes, you read that right. This Halloween, you can make Sukuna’s fingers for yourself if you want a nice snack. A Japanese cooking vlog called Tsukuru’s Laboratory made the recipe, and it will have fans reaching for their chef’s apron.

As you can see above, the video is in Japanese, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans have translated the recipe into English if you browse the comments. The dish makes several of Sukuna’s fingers which you can decorate however you would like. So if you want to surprise your friends this Halloween, this dish is for you!

The whole thing starts off with eggs, starch, and water before flour is added to make a dough. After the material rests, the dough is portioned into finger-sized pieces. You can then shape the dough into finger pieces, and this vlog even added some chopped nuts to give the severed finger texture. A few knife indentions made the meal complete, and an almond is added as Sukuna’s fingernail before the threat is baked. When the food is ready, you can layer the pastry in a sweet glaze to give it color, so you can choose what color and flavor suits your the best.

Obviously, a lot of time went into this recipe, and Halloween lovers will definitely want to try it out. Even if you don’t like Jujutsu Kaisen, this spooky recipe is absolute multipurpose for bakers out there. And if you do like the anime, well – maybe you can try making a dessert for Megumi’s shikigami.

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen recipe? Do you plan on making this kind of finger food?