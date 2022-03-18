Jujutsu Kaisen Team Explains How the Anime's Original Scenes Were Created

The popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen exploded with the arrival of the supernatural Shonen series' anime adaptation, with both the first season and the first film of the franchise helping the story of Yuji Itadori and the students of Jujutsu Tech be renewed for a second season. At this year's Anime Expo, a number of the creative minds responsible for bringing the story of Gege Akutami to the screen explained how some of the biggest original scenes of both the first movie and the first season came to life.

To start, the screenwriter for the series, Hiroshi Seko, explained the additions that were made to the first movie of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, in order to expand on the original manga chapters:

"Since the original manga is only one volume to begin with, we already knew from the beginning the movie would be short 30 minutes in a film adaptation. Because we had that in mind from the beginning when we were producing this movie, we knew that there would have to be original scenes to fill up that time. To be clear, rather than using those movie-only scenes as a way to show character growth, we were trying to make up for the time we needed in order to make a film version."

On top of the prequel film, a producer at Toho, Hiroaki Matsutani, explained the creation of the post-credit scenes of the first season of the anime adaptation with the running title of Juju Sanpo:

"Speaking from TOHO's perspective, when we were working on production, we knew that there would be materials that we needed to create other than the original materials we had. When we were planning, we spoke with author Gege Akutami, and discussed what can we do to add to it and he came up with the draft."

While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for the second season of the anime series created by Studio MAPPA, the animation house has confirmed that it will be arriving next year in 2023, with there being plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be adapted.

Via ANN