Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Puts Rika's Future Into Question

Jujutsu Kaisen isn't afraid of something like heartbreak. For years now, creator Gege Akutami has tested readers time and again with heart-wrenching moments. From tragic losses to sudden deaths, we have seen it all. And thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262, all eyes are on Rika her future hangs in the balance.

The situation came to life this week when Jujutsu Kaisen posted a new chapter. It was their fans watched as Sukuna unfolded his deadly domain against Gojo's Infinite Void. Yuta has taken over the man's body in death, using Kenjaku's copied Cursed Technique to swap brains with Gojo. The shocking reveal left fans gobsmacked earlier this month, and now, it seems Rika is just learning about the ordeal.

In the final page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262, fans are united with Rika as the spirit is left with Yuta's empty body. The boy's brain has been removed, and while Ieri did fix up his corpse, Yuta is no longer in his body. Rita is left to cry over the loss as she cradles Yuta's body close, and of course, the moment has sparked fierce speculation.

After all, Rika is a very powerful entity, and she did not earn the title Queen of Curses for no reason. Time and again, Rika has used her powers to protect Yuta, and their love has held strong. In the past, Gojo hinted that such strong love is nothing but a curse, and this saying has drawn eyes to Rika's tearful farewell. Given her immense energy, Rika may be able to find a way to revive Yuta in his body if she can somehow tap into his soul. Other readers believe Rika will find a way to co-opt Yuta's body to join 'Gojo' in battle with Sukuna. But for now, all we know is that Rika seems rather hopeless over Yuta's current state.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the hit series is easy to find. The ongoing manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

