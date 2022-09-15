Universal Studios Releases Jujutsu Kaisen Popcorn Bucket

Universal Studios Japan has focused on creating attractions for the biggest anime franchises around, with the park dedicating areas to Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Case Closed, One Piece, and many more. Now, we are only a few days away from Jujutsu Kaisen getting its time to shine in the theme park, as new images have arrived showing a popcorn bucket that anime fans can grab should they visit, featuring the most popular character introduced in Jujutsu Tech's story.

The attraction focusing on Yuji Itadori and his supernatural friends will arrive this Friday, September 16th in Japan, creating a themed live-action show, ride, and plenty of merchandise to hold over fans of the Shonen franchise that sprang from the mind of creator Gege Akutami. The popcorn bucket in question features Gojo Satoru, the far and away most popular character of the series that routinely sports a blindfold and has proved himself to be one of the most powerful fighters in the franchise.

Twitter User King_Jin_Woo took the opportunity to share the impressive Jujutsu Kaisen Popcorn bucket, seeing Gojo enacting his "domain expansion", Unlimited Void, which is an impressive attack that the cursed energy teacher rarely relies on when it comes to fighting opponents:

Universal Studio Japan's official description of the Jujutsu Kaisen-themed attractions read as such:

"Immerse yourself in the world of the mega-hit anime series! Team up with Itadori and his friends for a fierce battle with a Cursed Spirit! The action unfolds right before your eyes with a level of realism possible only at Universal Studios Japan."

Jujutsu Kaisen made waves with the release of its first prequel movie, becoming one of the most popular anime movies of all time despite the series only releasing in the past few years via its manga and anime adaptation. With MAPPA set to return to animating duties for the second season in 2023, expect some major moments to take place on the small screen. The Shonen franchise hasn't confirmed if a new movie is in the works, though it would certainly be another hit based on the fan following that the story of Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu has gained over its short history.

