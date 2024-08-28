Jujutsu Kaisen Shines Light on Yuta With Volume 28 Cover Art

Yuji Itadori might be the main star of Jujutsu Kaisen but Gege Akutami didn’t always have Sukuna’s lighter side in mind when it comes to the supernatural shonen series. Yuta Okkotsu first premiered when Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga hit the scene as “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School” and was the manga’s protagonist before Yuji hit the scene. Making a comeback in the second season of the anime adaptation, Yuta has been a major part of the series well into its final arc. To demonstrate Yuta’s importance, the supernatural series has shared a new cover that sees him front and center.

The Shibuya Incident Arc took the lion’s share of the second season’s episodes, seeing Suguru Geto unleashing his nefarious plan to take Gojo off the board and kickstart the “Culling Game”. Thanks to Yuji Itadori losing control and allowing Sukuna to take the reins of their shared body, Jujutsu Tech has decided to stop the problem by pushing up Yuji’s execution. Shockingly, the supernatural school has chosen Yuta to be Yuji’s executioner. While not having an active role in the Shibuya Incident Arc, Yuta is shown in the final episode of season two and appears to be more than willing to hunt Itadori down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yuta Okkotsu Hits The Spotlight

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Yuta has had a rather unique role to play in the final battle of the shonen series. Creator Gege Akutami has stated that the manga will end next month and it’s a safe bet that not everyone will make it out of the series alive based on Jujutsu Kaisen’s history. Fingers crossed that Yuta is somehow able to make it to the final chapter alive and somehow gets his own “happily ever after”.

Studio MAPPA confirmed that a third season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation is in the works, though the production house has been tight-lipped as to when the Culling Game will arrive. Even with the manga ending this September, the supernatural shonen series still has plenty of anime battles and events to bring to life in the future. When the franchise ends, Jujutsu Kaisen’s legacy will live on in the anime world.

Want to see how Jujutsu Tech’s story wraps up this fall? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and the other characters of Gege Akutami.