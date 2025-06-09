“I Ended Up Crying So Much”: Jujutsu Kaisen Star Hypes New Movie Ending

Jujutsu Kaisen’s newest movie, a compilation of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, has finally made its debut in Japanese theaters and is already quite a hit. Though the movie compiles most of the same content from Season 2 of the anime, the chance to re-experience Gojo and Geto’s backstory in theaters, plus the promise of new content at the end has Jujutsu Kaisen fans lining up in Japan. In fact, the film grossed 198 million yen or 1.39 million USD in its opening week, ranking fourth at the Japanese box office, and this is even before the North American release, which is set for July 16th, 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As if this weren’t enough to excite North American and other international fans for the film’s release, one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s stars just hyped the ending even further, stating how it made even her cry. At the premiere event for the opening of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death in Japanese theaters, Aya Endo, the voice of Shoko Ieri, commented on the newly added scenes in the ending of the film, saying, “I ended up crying so much—it was overwhelming.” Endo added, “But I’m glad we got to see those joyful memories. It really made me feel that the characters had truly lived their lives,” hinting that the new ending may be a montage of the trio’s happy memories together, or something of the sort.

TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Voice Actors Hype New Hidden Inventory Movie

Besides Aya Endo, the premiere event was also attended by Yuchi Nakamura, the voice of Gojo, Takahiro Sakurai, the voice of Geto, and, of course, Anna Nagase, the voice of Riko Amanai, with each expressing their views on the film. Admittedly, this film was quite a risk, given that it is at its core a compilation of the first arc of Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, which aired back in 2023. Even Nakamura, Gojo’s voice actor, acknowledged this at the premiere event, saying:

“It’s a tricky situation. The series already aired on TV and is available on various streaming platforms. We re-edited everything for this version, but we weren’t sure how interested people would be in seeing it again in this new form.”

However, judging by the overwhelmingly positive reception the film has received so far, it’s clear that the Hidden Inventory movie does have something unique to offer. Even Nagase, the voice behind Riko, hyped the movie at the premiere event, commenting, “This film isn’t just sad—it’s truly beautiful. It’s something you’ll want to watch again and again.”

Overall, from being a refresher before Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen drops, to seeing more of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko in their youth, to a fun new Juju-stroll and a beautifully bittersweet ending scene that will leave fans in tears, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to Jujutsu Kaisen’s new Hidden Inventory movie. Luckily for fans in North America, July 16th is just around the corner, with just over a month to go.

Source: Oricon