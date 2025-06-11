10 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Techniques, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen has captivated audiences with its intricate power system, where sorcerers and cursed spirits wield unique and devastating abilities known as Cursed Techniques. These powers, born from cursed energy, manifest in many different ways, from manipulating blood and sound to warping space and summoning powerful Shikigami. The strategic depth and destructive potential of these techniques can sometimes save lives, but also wreak massive amounts of havoc in the wrong hands. Fans are constantly debating which techniques reign supreme, considering their versatility, raw power, and how effective they are in the heat of battle. Let’s explore the ten best Cursed Techniques that have left their mark on the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked by their overall impact and awe-factor.

10) Boogie Woogie

A seemingly simple yet incredibly effective Cursed Technique, Boogie Woogie allows Aoi Todo to swap the positions of anything or anyone with cursed energy within his range by clapping his hands. This technique’s power lies not in raw destructive force, but in its tactical versatility. Todo can use it to instantly close distances, evade attacks, reposition allies or enemies, and even swap places with inanimate objects imbued with cursed energy, creating unpredictable and disorienting combat scenarios for his foes.

Its effectiveness is heavily reliant on the user’s intelligence and adaptability, which is why the technique is befitting of Todo’s brilliant tactical mind. He can chain multiple swaps in rapid succession, creating complex fakeouts and openings that leave opponents bewildered and vulnerable. Boogie Woogie transforms the battlefield into a dynamic puzzle, where every clap can completely alter the flow of battle, making it a nightmare for opponents to predict and counter.

9) Cursed Speech

The Inumaki family’s inherited Cursed Technique, Cursed Speech, imbues the user’s words with cursed energy and forces anyone who hears them to obey commands. This technique is incredibly powerful due to its absolute nature, as it is capable of instantly incapacitating opponents with commands like “Stop” or “Sleep,” or even inflicting severe damage with more aggressive words like “Explode” or “Twist.” The sheer mental and physical toll it takes on the user means that even simple phrases must be chosen carefully to avoid self-harm.

Despite its nearly unlimited power, Cursed Speech comes with significant drawbacks. The stronger the command, the greater the recoil on the user’s throat and body, making sustained use dangerous. This limitation forces users like Toge Inumaki to communicate in rice ball ingredients to avoid accidentally activating his technique and affecting those around him. Nonetheless, its ability to instantly neutralize threats or dictate battlefield conditions makes Cursed Speech a formidable and unique power.

8) Blood Manipulation

Inherited by the Kamo clan, Blood Manipulation grants the user precise control over their own blood, both inside and outside their body. This technique allows for a wide array of offensive and defensive maneuvers, from hardening blood for defensive barriers to shaping it into projectiles like “Slicing Exorcism,” or manipulating its flow within an opponent’s body. The versatility stems from the very nature of blood itself, allowing for both precise, surgical strikes and wide-area attacks.

Users can also enhance their physical capabilities by manipulating their blood flow, increasing speed, strength, and durability, as seen with Choso physically reinforcing his body’s very defense system. The technique requires a deep understanding of human physiology and a constant supply of blood, which can be a limiting factor in battles that last longer. Despite this, the sheer adaptability of Blood Manipulation, capable of both overwhelming offense and agile defense, makes it a truly exceptional Cursed Technique.

7) Ratio Technique

Kento Nanami’s unique Cursed Technique, Ratio, allows him to identify and exploit the “seven-to-three” ratio point on a target’s body. By conceptually dividing an opponent into ten parts and targeting the 7:3 ratio point, Nanami can create a critical weak spot that he can then strike for guaranteed critical damage, regardless of the target’s natural strength. This bypasses conventional defenses and allows him to inflict devastating blows on even the toughest cursed spirits and sorcerers.

The strength of Ratio lies in its consistent critical hits, turning every successful attack into a potentially finishing blow. It prioritizes precision and tactical understanding over raw power, rewarding a user’s ability to create openings and land accurate strikes. While not as flashy as some other techniques, Ratio’s consistent damage output and ability to bypass even the strongest enemy’s resilience make Nanami a formidable fighter and worthy of being a Grade 1 Sorcerer.

6) Cursed Spirit Manipulation

Suguru Geto’s dark, yet incredibly powerful Cursed Technique, Cursed Spirit Manipulation, gives him the ability to absorb and control cursed spirits after defeating them. He can then summon these spirits at will to fight on his behalf, creating a terrifying army of diverse abilities. This technique allows Geto to adapt to any combat situation by calling on spirits with specific strengths, from close-range brawlers to long-range attackers or even those with supportive capabilities.

The true horror and power of Cursed Spirit Manipulation lie in its expansive nature; the more powerful spirits Geto absorbs, the stronger his overall arsenal becomes. He can even combine spirits to unleash devastating attacks, such as the Maximum: Uzumaki, which compresses multiple cursed spirits into a single, high-density cursed energy blast. This technique effectively turns Geto into a one-man army, making him an overwhelming force on the battlefield.

5) Dismantle/Cleave

Ryomen Sukuna’s signature Cursed Techniques, Dismantle and Cleave, are incredibly versatile and destructive cutting attacks. Dismantle is a default, un-targeted slash that can be used rapidly and repeatedly and is capable of slicing targets with precision. Cleave, on the other hand, is an adjustable cutting attack that adapts to the target’s cursed energy and durability, allowing Sukuna to cut through virtually anything with ease, from hardened cursed spirits to concrete structures.

These techniques, especially when combined with Sukuna’s immense cursed energy, make him a truly terrifying opponent. He can unleash overwhelming invisible slashes that can decimate entire areas, like all of Shibuya, or finely dissect individual targets. The adaptability of Cleave means that the stronger the opponent, the more potent the cut becomes, making these techniques effective against nearly any threat in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

4) Rika Manifestation

Special Grade Sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu’s Cursed Technique, Rika Manifestation, allows him to fully manifest the incredibly powerful cursed spirit Rika Orimoto. Rika, in her fully manifested state, is a near endless wellspring of cursed energy, capable of unleashing devastating attacks and acting as a defense that is almost impossible to bypass. Yuta can draw upon Rika’s vast cursed energy to amplify his own techniques, copy other cursed techniques, and enhance his own physical attacks to an incredible degree.

The true strength of Rika Manifestation lies in Rika’s boundless cursed energy and her unique ability to store and deploy other Cursed Techniques that Yuta has seen in action. This makes Yuta an incredibly adaptable and dangerous sorcerer, able to unleash a diverse collection of techniques alongside Rika’s overwhelming offensive and defensive abilities. She is not just a tool but a sentient force, fiercely loyal and utterly destructive.

3) Straw Doll

Nobara Kugisaki’s Straw Doll Cursed Technique allows her to inflict damage on an opponent by attacking a straw doll that is connected to them through a resonance. By attaching a part of the opponent’s body (like hair or blood) into a straw doll and creating an effigy of her opponent, Nobara can then hammer nails into the doll, and the damage will be reflected onto the target, regardless of distance or physical barriers. This makes her a dangerous and effective long-range attacker.

The power of Straw Doll is in its indirect nature and ability to bypass otherwise conventional defenses. As long as Nobara has a link to her target, she can inflict damage, making it more or less impossible for opponents to defend against. Furthermore, Nobara can directly imbue her hammer with cursed energy for close-range attacks, and her “Resonance” ability allows her to create a direct link to an opponent, making her an essential factor in battles against even the toughest enemy.

2) Ten Shadows

The Zenin family’s inherited Cursed Technique, Ten Shadows, allows the user to summon up to ten different Shikigami from their shadows. These Shikigami each have different and versatile abilities, ranging from the Divine Dogs that track and attack, to the powerful and destructive Great Serpent, and the terrifyingly durable Eight-Handed Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. The user can also manipulate shadows themselves for other purposes as well, including storage and transportation.

The true strength of Ten Shadows lies in its adaptability and the power of its various Shikigami. Users can summon multiple Shikigami at the same time to create complex combat strategies and overwhelm opponents with numbers (like with Megumi’s rabbits) or utilize specific Shikigami for specialized tasks. The technique comes to a very dangerous head in the ability to tame Mahoraga, a Shikigami capable of adapting to and overcoming anything, making it an almost unstoppable force.

1) Limitless

Satoru Gojo’s unparalleled Cursed Technique, Limitless, in conjunction with his Six Eyes, stands at the absolute pinnacle of Jujutsu Kaisen’s power system. Limitless grants Gojo absolute control over space, allowing him to manipulate it at an atomic level. This manifests in abilities like Infinity, which creates an infinitely shrinking space between Gojo and anything approaching him, effectively making him untouchable, and Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue, which affects gravitational pull.

Furthermore, the Six Eyes is a rare inherited trait that gives Gojo enhanced perception and the ability to process vast amounts of information and cursed energy with incredible efficiency. This allows him to utilize Limitless with minimal cursed energy consumption and to perceive cursed energy flows in even the most microscopic detail. The combination of these two techniques makes Gojo virtually omnipotent, capable of both absolute defense and overwhelming offense, cementing his status as the strongest sorcerer.