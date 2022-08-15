Jujutsu Kaisen: The Voice of Yuji Explains the Hero's Key Charm

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most notable action franchises to come out of Shueisha in recent years, and the voice star behind Yuji Itadori has explained the hero's key charm compared to other heroes! Gege Akutami's original manga series was already a huge hit for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on its own, but the series became a huge successful franchise thanks to the debut of the TV anime and feature film adaptations. Many of the reasons why it's such a hit include the central hero of it all, Yuji, as he stands out from the rest of the pack.

Yuji has become a notable Shonen Jump hero through the manga and anime, and a lot of that love is due to Yuji's trusting and kind nature even in the midst of all the dark chaos around him. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters during Crunchyroll Expo about Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, the voice star behind Yuji Itadori, Adam McArthur, explained that much of Yuji's charm as a hero comes from the fact that he's ultimately naive about many of the developments around him. Making him that much more relatable as a result, it's hard to argue this as part of Yuji's charm.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"[H]e is kind of a golden retriever," McArthur began. "I really do think there's something so charming about that. His whole motivation of doing things is to make sure his friends are okay and protect the people around him. I think he's not doing it for himself himself or doing it to be the strongest person in the room. He's there trying to help others and doing it in a kind of an innocently dumb, naive ways and figuring it out as he goes which I also think is charming. And in a way, Yuji could be part of the audience, right? He's just a normal dude even though he has these crazy athletic abilities."

As one would expect, McArthur has a much deeper understanding of his character and this interpretation of Yuji also highlights why he's such a great protagonist. He's been thrust into this world, and while he actively makes decision to make an impact, much of everything around him is out of his control. It's like those reading along waiting to see what's next, so what do you think of Adam McArthur's take on Yuji? Do you agree? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!