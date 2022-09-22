Jump Festa 2023 Unveils Logo

Jump Festa is the biggest event when it comes to properties that got their start in Weekly Shonen Jump's pages, with the expo routinely revealing major secrets when it comes to the manga and anime series associated with the biggest Shonen properties. With this year's event set to arrive this December, the convention has revealed an anime slate that includes major heavy hitters. Now, a new logo hyping up the event reveals the biggest characters from the many Shonen properties looking to arrive at Jump Festa 2023.

If you aren't aware of the properties that will land at this year's Jump Festa, the Shonen series that will hit the stage include One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone, Spy x Family, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, Chainsaw Man, Prince of Tennis, Bleach, Haikyuu, and more. While these properties all fall beneath the Shonen Jump banner, some stories have more in common than others when it comes to the longevity that they have in terms of their stories. My Hero Academia and One Piece are currently in the throes of their final stories within their manga, and Demon Slayer and Dr. Stone have already ended their long runs. Despite this, it seems that the Shonen franchises still have plenty to bring to the table.

The new Jump Festa logo brings together some of the biggest Shonen characters around and can be seen below, as the Shueisha event will air in Japan on December 17th and 18th and, if following tradition, should have plenty of information in store for the manga and anime franchises that got their start thanks to Shonen Jump:

(Photo: Shueisha)

October is set to be one of the biggest eras in anime history, bringing some major Shonen series back into the fold such as My Hero Academia and Spy x Family, with the arrival of Chainsaw Man from Studio MAPPA set to be one of the biggest Shonen releases in some time. Needless to say, Shonen Jump doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon and should have quite a few tidbits to share during their upcoming event.

Which Shonen series do you think will have the biggest reveal at this year's Jump Festa? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.

Via Shonen Leaks