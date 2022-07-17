Jump Festa 2023 Dates Revealed

Shueisha has officially revealed the dates for their next Jump Festa convention coming later this year! This Summer might be heating up with one major convention after another (each of which seems to have its own massive announcements for fans to enjoy), but it's far from the only convention season that anime and manga fans need to keep an eye out for. Shueisha chooses to celebrate each of their projects each year at a special end of the year convention where they not only hype their currently ongoing works, but also drop some major teases for what's to come in the future.

With Shueisha having just as busy of a 2022 so far as years prior, there are lots of things to keep an eye out for with jump Festa 2023 later this year. Now fans have a better idea of when it will all be going down as Shueisha has officially announced that Jump Festa 2023 will be taking place in Japan on December 17-18. There have yet to be any details revealed about what fans can expect to see at the big convention this year, but it has also been confirmed that it will be both online and in person much like it was for fans last year.

Jump Festa 2022 broke ground last year as while the convention usually is focused on Japan alone, it was the first year that not only English speaking audiences not only got to see streams of the panels, but they were released online in full for a limited time in the weeks following the initial event. The major reason fans definitely want to keep a look out for Jump Festa is that it's where Shueisha usually drops some big hints about their new projects. With franchises such as My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover all having something big scheduled for 2023, it's certainly going to be an interesting year.

It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not Shueisha will be repeating the process with Jump Festa 2023, but either way there should be some interesting announcements coming out of the convention considering everything not only in Shonen Jump magazine, but in all of their other magazines too. But what are you hoping to see from Jump Festa later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!