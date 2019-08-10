Jump Force Reveals New Dragon Ball Majin Buu DLC Trailer

Jump Force, if nothing else, is ambitious. Taking a veritable cornucopia of characters from some of the most popular anime franchises around, the roster is looking to be expanded with an upcoming DLC expansion. One of the characters that will be making landfall in the game is the pink villain from Dragon Ball Z’s third major arc: Majin Buu. The overweight titan will be bringing his unique abilities and power level to the fighting game this summer.

Bandai Namco shared off the announcement of the pink juggernaut, as well as showing off his bizarre move set, on their Official Twitter Account:

GOOD News! Majin Buu (GOOD) is coming to #JUMPFORCE this summer! Who. Wants. CHOCOLATE?! Unite to Fight today and get ready to unlock his sweet powers this summer: https://t.co/jJu1yLXK09 pic.twitter.com/WQpC2IxU3v — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 8, 2019

Majin Buu is a worthy addition to the roster, appearing completely ridiculous during his first appearance in Dragon Ball Z but proving to be one of the most horrifying fighters the Z warriors ever encountered. Throughout these final episodes of the “Z Saga”, Majin Buu went through a number of transformations, harboring multiple personalities within his pink, flabby form.

Currently, Buu is aiding both Goku and Vegeta in their fight with the ancient sorcerer Moro in the Dragon Ball Super manga in a brand new form. Without going into spoilers, it’s definitely worth checking out for fans of the Dragon Ball franchise as who knows when this saga will eventually be adapted into an anime format. Whether we’ll see even new forms of Majin Buu in the future is yet to be seen.

Are you still playing Bandai Namco’s Jump Force? What do you think of the addition of Majin Buu to the roster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Jump Force is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Fans can currently purchase the Character Pass to enjoy the full slate of DLC fighters for $29.99, or for $3.99 individually. Along with the release of Dragon Ball‘s Majin Buu, fans can also look forward to Bleach’s Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow, My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo, Naruto’s Madara Uchiha, and One Piece’s Trafalgar D. Law joining the roster later down the line as part of the DLC as well.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.