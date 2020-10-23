Junji Ito Portrays His Own "CryptKeeper" With This Animated Adaptation

✖

Junji Ito's Tomie adaptation with Quibi might be dead in the water following the shuddering of the streaming platform, but that isn't stopping the horror mangaka from creating his own role as "The Cryptkeeper" thanks to Viz Media's animated preview of his short story in "Billions Alone". The story, which is currently a part of the print compilation titled "Venus In The Blind Spot", follows a terrifying string of murder that results in a series of corpses that are stitched together. While there is no anime or live action adaptation set for this story, we definitely could see it happening down the line!

Ito's stories are unique when it comes to horror as the mangaka is able to take ideas and concepts that no other writer has ever thought of, with "Billions Alone" being a prime example. In the story that Junji Ito helps dictate in this brief video, a class reunion results in the former students realizing that the string of murders that are taking place near them might be hitting a bit too close to home. The next big anime adaptation for Junji Ito is Adult Swim's Uzumaki, translating one of the mangaka's most popular stories into a mini-series that will be produced by Production IG!

Viz Media shared this amazing Junji Ito short story via their Official Twitter Account, slightly animating the "stitched together" story that creates a murder mystery that is as horrifying as any monster tale that Ito has created during his history as a horror mangaka:

Welcome to Scary Stories with Junji Ito (@junjiitofficial)! 🙀 Tonight’s terrifying tale is Billions Alone, a story sure to keep you in stitches! pic.twitter.com/IonELzWwzs — VIZ 🌸 Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is out now! (@VIZMedia) October 23, 2020

The previous anime series that we saw from the creepy mind of Junji Ito came in the form of The Junji Ito Collection which acted as an anthology series that translated a number of the horror author's numerous stories. Unfortunately, "Billions Alone" didn't make the cut, but this horrific tale would definitely work as either a short anime story or a live action feature length film.

What do you think of this horrifying Junji Ito story? Are you hyped for the Adult Swim adaptation of Uzumaki?