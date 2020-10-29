Crunchyroll Combines Junji Ito and The Misfits in New Clothing Line

✖

Crunchyroll is at it again with its in-house streetwear line. The company is one of the biggest names in anime, and the Crunchyroll Loves brand celebrates some of the biggest series out there. After giving props to Godzilla in a previous line, the brand is ready to honor Junji Ito with a new fashion line in collaboration with The Misfits.

And yes, we do mean the actual Misfits. As in the band. As in we are officially geeking out over this perfect crossover.

The new line is available for pre-order today, and there are a total of 16 designs for fans to shop from. The collection includes everything from long-sleeve shirts to graphic tees and hoodies. Each piece was designed by Ito himself, so you can rest assured every piece is spooky.

Currently, you can pre-order pieces from the collection online. Crunchyroll Store hosts seven of the pieces while The Misfits carry seven in their official store. Three will also be available at Forbidden Planet NYC if you happen to live nearby!

Clearly, this combination is one that works impressively well, and there is no better collaboration to explore at this time of year. With Halloween upon us, we are all invested in things that go bump in the night. There is no denying that Ito and The Misfits feel the same, so don't be surprised if this Crunchyroll Loves collection gives you nightmares...!

What do you think of this ambitious collection? Do you like this Junji Ito collaboration? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.