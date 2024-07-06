Uzumaki Anime English Voice Cast, Synopsis Revealed

Junji Ito’s Uzumaki is currently in development on its TV anime debut with Adult Swim, and the English voice cast and synopsis for the series have been announced during Anime Expo 2024! Uzumaki has been in development for quite some time as Adult Swim first announced they were working on this new adaptation of Junji Ito’s famous Horror manga back in 2019. Unfortunately, it’s been quite a long time since there have been a concrete update about its potential release. But now it’s one step closer with the reveal of its English voice cast and story details moving forward.

Uzumaki still does not have a current release window or date (though creator Junji Ito himself has it releasing potentially some time this year), but Production I.G. and Adult Swim have announced during the events of Anime Expo 2024 the English voice cast will include Abby Trott as Kirie Goshima, Robbie Daymond as Shuichu Saito, Cristina Vee as Azami Kurotani, Doug Stone as Kirie’s Dad, Aaron LaPlante as Shuichi’s Dad, Mona Marshall as Shuichi’s Mom and Max Mittleman as Katayama.

Kirie and Shuichi in Uzumaki

What Is Uzumaki?

During Anime Expo 2024, Adult Swim also revealed the first story synopsis for the Uzumaki anime and they tease it as such, “‘Let’s leave this town together,’ asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?”

Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushishi, The Flowers of Evil), with music composed by Colin Stetson (Hereditary) for Adult Swim and Production I.G, this four episode miniseries had previously unveiled a Japanese voice cast that includes the likes of Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima, Shinichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito, Toshio Furukawa as Kirie’s Father, Takashi Matsuyama as Shuichi’s Father, Mika Doi as Yukie Saito, Mariya Ise as Azami Kurotami, and Katsutoshi Matsuzaki as Katayama.

If you wanted to check out Uzumaki for yourself, you can actually check out Junji Ito’s original manga series with Viz Media’s Viz Manga app with a paid subscription.