Kagurabachi Goes on Surprise Summer Hiatus With Major Tease for Its Future

Kagurabachi has kicked off a surprising hiatus with Shonen Jump magazine for the Summer, and the final chapter for a while is teasing some major developments coming in the future. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been a big pillar of Shonen Jump‘s future ever since it made its debut a few years ago, and is already now in the works with an official anime adaptation before it has even reached 130 total chapters. But unfortunately, fans have been concerned about the nature of the creator’s health for the past few months especially.

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Kagurabachi has been taking a few surprise breaks over the last couple of months, and it’s had fans concerned about Hokazono’s well being considering the demands of the weekly magazine. This has all led to Shueisha then officially announcing that Kagurabachi will be going on an extended hiatus through the Summer, and will be returning later this year with more chapters. But it couldn’t have asked for a better one to go out on as Chapter 125 teases some big developments.

How Does Kagurabachi Chapter 125 Go on Hiatus?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kagurabachi Chapter 125 continues through Part 2 of the Takeru Hokazono’s original manga series as it has been working through a flashback arc outlining the Seitei War that has been teased throughout the series thus far. Fans have been told about this war that changed the scope of the world before Chihiro Rokuhira got into the center of the action, and the series has begun to reveal that with a younger version of Chihiro’s father Kunishige as he develops the Enchanted Blades.

Kunishige originally got involved with the Datenseki when it was revealed that his plans with the Enchanted Blades were likely going to be the only way that they could level the playing field against the Mikaboshi. In an attempt to save Princess Chiaki (who most likely is Chihiro’s mother) from being sacrificed to the sorcerers, Kunishige is trying his best to forge the Enchanted Blades as he’s the only one with enough talent to. And as of Chapter 125, he’s been able to melt them down the Datenseki and purify its steel as one of the key steps in the process.

When Will Kagurabachi Return From Hiatus?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shueisha’s editorial department shared the following statement about their decision to put Kagurabachi on hiatus, “While Mr. Hokazono had intended to continue writing, after repeated discussions, we have decided that he will take a certain period of rest in order to deliver the work in a stable form going forward.” While no concrete date has been determined for the manga’s return from hiatus as of this time, their current plan is to “resume serialization around August.” It ultimately won’t be too long of a hiatus after all.

Kagurabachi has been a big hit with fans ever since it made its debut, and the anime is already shaping up to be Shonen Jump‘s next big outing. But the primary concern fans have is whether or not Hokazono is healthy enough to continue pushing through a weekly serialization schedule. Given how creators in the past have pushed beyond their limits resulting in much worse health, fans only want the best for this creator who still clearly has much more of the story to tell.

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