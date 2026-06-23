Kagurabachi Shares New Anime Teaser Amid Shonen Jump Hiatus

Kagurabachi might have gone on hiatus from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the anime is moving forward with a new teaser showing off the next major addition to the cast. Takeru Hokazono has been working through Part 2 of Kagurabachi’s manga run, but ended up facing some surprise issues this Summer as Shueisha announced that the creator would be taking the next few weeks off with a planned return in a couple of months. But there’s still plenty of new things to celebrate for Kagurabachi’s fans around the world.

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Kagurabachi is now in the works on making its official anime adaptation debut next Spring, and has been steadily revealing more of the production team and voice cast behind the upcoming series. This includes the newest addition to the cast, Tomokazu Seki as Chihiro’s father Kunishige Rokuhira. Highlighting the second major addition to the anime, you can check out the new teaser Kagurabachi shared for his debut below.

Kagurabachi Anime Adds Chihiro’s Father Kunishige to the Cast

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Kunishige Rokuhira is a legendary swordsmith, but at the same time he is also a warmhearted father,” Tomokazu Seki began in a special message celebrating his joining the Kagurabachi cast. “I voiced the role with the aim of conveying the charm of both of those sides naturally. I would be happy if viewers could feel the bright and fun nature of his everyday humorous side, as well as the weight behind every single word in the scenes where he speaks of his convictions as a swordsmith.” He’ll be joining Taihi Kimura, who leads the anime as Chihiro Rokuhira.

Kagurabachi is gearing up to make its debut next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Tetsuya Takeuchi will be directing the new anime for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs, but additional members of the anime staff have yet to be revealed. That will likely change soon enough as the anime prepares to kick off a new world tour later this Summer.

What’s New for Kagurabachi This Summer?

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi has gone on an extended hiatus as the manga won’t be returning for new chapters until later this August, but there’s still plenty planned for the franchise before that point. Kagurabachi will be taking the stage during Anime Expo 2026 this July as the first stop on a wider world tour planned ahead of its full premiere next year. With Chihiro voice star Taihi Kimura and director Tetsuya Takeuchi in attendance, there could be all sorts of updates revealed for the coming series.

With the first stop on this world tour behind Anime Expo 2026 on July 3rd, future appearances include stops on Thursday, July 9th at Japan Expo, Saturday, August 1st at AnimagiC, and Saturday, August 22nd at AnimeNYC. This upcoming tour will be showing off the first 20 minutes of Kagurabachi’s premiere episode, so fans will get to see much more of the series before anyone else at these limited opportunities. We’ll just have to see how it works out.

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