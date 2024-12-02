Did Kagurabachi Really Just Kill Off Its Main Hero?

Warning! Massive spoilers for Kagurabachi Chapter 59 to follow! Kagurabachi might be hotter than ever with a new report teasing that a TV anime adaptation might finally be in the works, but it’s a terrible time for Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga as he now borders on the line between life and death. Kagurabachi has been on fire even before the first chapter made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine just a year ago, and Chihiro has been on a revenge tour as he seeks to kill those who killed his father all those years ago. But now a major wrench has been thrown into things.

Kagurabachi already flipped the script for the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc in the previous chapter as Seiichi Samura betrayed him in a shocking manner. It turned out that Samura had a working deal with the Hishaku, and plans to eliminate the Enchanted Blade users and the Hishaku all on his own. But as Chihiro stands to face off against his former hero in the newest chapter of the series, their duel ends in a quick loss that has others declaring that Chihiro has outright died in the midst of battle. But did he really die?

Kagurabachi Kills Chihiro In a Surprising New Fight

Kagurabachi Chapter 59 picks up right after Chihiro is transported right in front of Samura with the last use of Hakuri’s power. He’s shocked to see that Samura killed Uruha, and potentially killed Hakuri before Samura confirmed that Hakuri is fine. It shocks Chihiro to his core as he realizes Uruha is truly dead after seeing Hirohiko using the Uruha’s former Enchanted Blade, but what hurts him more is the fact that Samura is working with the group behind the death of his father. It’s the reason he’s been on this revenge path to begin with.

But upon seeing Chihiro wielding the final of the Enchanted Blades, Samura tries to get Chihiro to put it down as Samura is about to enact his grander plan. Chihiro then decides to cut down Samura himself as a result of all of this, but Samura quickly defeats Chihiro and strikes him down. Shiba is able to quickly teleport in and get Chihiro away from Samura’s side, and shortly after Kagurabachi’s narration confirms that two of the sword bearers have been “confirmed dead” with Chihiro being one of the names listed. So he’s dead…but also might not be entirely as teased by the final panel of the chapter.

Does Chihiro Really Die in Kagurabachi?

As the Hishaku see it, Chihiro has been killed. But before they’re able to do anything about it, it’s immediately clear how big of a threat Samura really is thanks to his own Enchanted Blade power. This was Hishaku’s plan in motion, and it’s revealed that Samura has been contracted with them since Chihiro’s father was killed after the war. The deal was for Samura to kill all of the Enchanted Blade wielders when the Hishaku revealed the locations of the blades, revealed their entire line up, and revealed the Kamunabi member that gave away Kunishige Rokuhira’s hiding place.

Even the Hishaku are confident in the fact that Samura killed Chihiro, and Samura himself believes it as well. The two groups are under some kind of mysterious “pinky swear” contract, so it’s not like Samura has lied about Chihiro’s death. Which makes the final panel of the chapter all the more interesting. As Kagurabachi Chapter 59 comes to an end, Samura says it’s all going to be ending in one more week as he also thinks to himself that “Chihiro doesn’t need to become one of us.” All the while, Chihiro is seen on an operating table with his eyes barely open.

It’s a strange ending for the chapter because it’s unlikely that Kagurabachi has killed off Chihiro only three or four arcs into the manga’s run, but at the same time it would also be part of the exciting nature of the series that fans have been loving from the very beginning. This could also be Samura protecting Chihiro as he might have told the others that he was able to kill Chihiro in battle as a way to further save him from becoming a monster like the other Enchanted Blade wielders. But at the same time, this could also be just Chihiro fighting back against death as he refuses to die.

Chihiro being killed off so early into the manga’s run would be a shock, but it also might be setting up an anthology where we see other fighters using Enten to accomplish Chihiro’s goals. But it’s more likely that this will serve as Chihiro’s first real loss as then he’ll come back much stronger and much more determined than ever to defeat both Samura and the Hishaku.