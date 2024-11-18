Kagurabachi Cliffhanger Crushes Chihiro With Bloody Betrayal

Kagurabachi has reached a turning point of the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc, and the newest chapter of the series has rocked Chihiro Rokuhira with a betrayal from one of these Sword Bearers that he’s supposed to be protecting. Kagurabachi continues to impress fans with each new chapter of the series, and has been on a hot streak even through the first year of its serialization within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This has been especially the case with the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc that has put Chihiro at the center of one massive fight after another. But now he’s getting rocked emotionally.

Chihiro has been a hit with fans thanks to the cool and collected way he takes on his opponents, but that’s likely going to change as one of his heroes has betrayed the Enchanted Blade wielders. Shortly after being introduced earlier in the arc as one of the users of the Enchanted Blades during the war years ago, Seiichi Samura, this user has now killed one of the other Sword Bearers in an attempt to undo the damage of the Enchanted Blades. So while he has a noble reason for doing so, it’s still very much a brutal betrayal.

Samura Betrays Uruha and Kills Him in Battle

Kagurabachi Chapter 58 picks up shortly after Hirohiko shocks Chihiro by using Uruha’s Enchanted Blade power, Kumeyuri. A flashback reveals that seven minutes earlier, Samura had used his own Enchanted Blade, Tobimune to put everyone but Uruha to sleep. He wanted to the two to have a proper conversation, and reveals that even if they succeed in their plan to protect the Sword Bearers, it’s not going to accomplish much. It’s been 18 years since he last used Tobimune, and Samura promises to then use this blade to wipe out all evil.

While Uruha asserts that the Hishaku are the evil ones, Samura believes there’s an even greater evil that they need to deal with first. Even if it takes working together with the Hishaku, the Sword Bearers need to be eliminated. Samura reveals that whatever happened during the war 18 years ago, Chihiro’s father and the Sword Bearers have buried the secret from the world. It’s led to future generations believing them to be heroes, and even dying to protect their heroes in fights like this current one against the Hishaku. So Samura’s plan is to kill all of the Sword Bearers, including himself, to root out evil.

What Does This Mean for Chihiro?

Samura then strikes down Uruha, and it’s why Hirohiko was able to use its ability in the previous chapter. Even if it means handing over the Enchanted Blades to the Hishaku, Samura is going to use them to kill the Sword Master and plans to kill all of them once the deed is done. His plan is to keep deaths to just the ones doing these evil deeds, and he plans to shoulder this burden all alone. But thanks to Hakuri who had been watching on the sidelines, Chihiro is soon teleported to Samura’s side.

Chihiro sees that Samura has killed Uruha, and Samura notes how much blood Chihiro has been drenched in since the two have seen each other last. It’s clear that Samura will then be turning his blade towards Chihiro next, and now it’s just a matter of seeing how Chihiro handles seeing his former hero betray him in such a way. Samura’s coming from a place of kindness, but it’s a sticky situation. Given how little fans know about this war the Sword Bearers were involved in all those years ago, Chihiro is likely just as naive to what really went down. He’s about to be rocked in all sorts of ways next.