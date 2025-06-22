Kaguya-sama: Love is War to Return With New Anime Set After the Movie

Kaguya-sama: Love is War might have seemingly ended its run with a huge feature film finale, but the anime is coming back for a brand new release set after that movie to help finish the story. Aki Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s original Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine back in 2022, and the anime franchise seemed to end its own run soon after. With three seasons of the TV anime and a new feature film movie, it seemed to be a good place to end the anime adaptation despite how much of the manga’s story remained unadapted.

But that looks like fans are going to be reunited with this wild romance soon enough as Kaguya-sama: Love is War has announced it’s coming back with a brand new anime project picking up from the end of Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends. Announced following the end of a special rebroadcast for Kaguya-sama: Love is War that had been airing its episodes in Japan for the last few weeks, the franchise is coming back for a new anime special dubbed Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The Stairway to Adulthood. Check out its first poster below.

A-1 Pictures

What to Know for New Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime

Unfortunately outside of its announcement that it’s now in the works, very little has been revealed about Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The Stairway to Adulthood thus far. It’s a new TV anime project special now in the works, but a release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It’s also yet to be confirmed whether or not it will feature the same staff as seen with the three seasons of TV anime and feature film release. But there are some in initial clues that fans can gleam from this initial announcement, however.

The poster for the new Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The Stairway to Adulthood anime special seems to jump forward a bit after the events of Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends. The film seemed like a suitable place to end the anime adaptation because it brought Kaguya and Shirogane’s romantic relationship to the place the anime had been working towards the entire time, but fans of the original manga release knew that there’s still an entire final arc that has yet to be animated. But this poster teases that the finale will at least be tackled in some regard with the new special.

A-1 Pictures

How to Catch Up With Kaguya-sama: Love is War

There might not be a release date or window for Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The Stairway to Adulthood yet, but that also means there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. You can find the first three seasons of Kaguya-sama: Love is War‘s original TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. Then to cap it off, you can also find the Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends movie streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

They tease the movie as such, “From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love…But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can’t be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of ‘How to get the other to confess their love first.’ This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love.”