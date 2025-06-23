Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Announced TV Special, But What About Season 4?

Aka Akasaka’s award-winning manga Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War is considered one of the best romantic comedy series of all time. The manga was serialized in Weekly Young Jump, Shueisha’s seinen manga magazine from 2015 to 2022. The story follows the battle of love between the Shuchiin Academy’s student council president, Miyuki Shirogane, and the Vice-President, Kaguya Shinomiya. Despite coming from an ordinary background as a transfer student in the prestigious academy, Miyuki is considered a genius due to having the highest grades in the country. Kaguya Shinomiya, the only daughter of the country’s richest family, is a genius in her own right, but academically, she’s always one step behind Miyuki. The entire school regards them as a perfect couple, but neither is willing to confess.

They developed feelings for one another while working together in the Student Council, but their pride keeps them from confessing. The story follows their daily antics as they try to get the other side to reveal their feelings and win the battle of love. The anime adaptation debuted in 2019 and has released three seasons and a movie so far. The 2022 film, Kaguya-sama: Love is War –The First Kiss That Never Ends, ends on a romantic note as they both accept their feelings for one another and share their first kiss. However, even after making fans wait for almost three years, there is no Season 4 news.

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Has No Plans For Season 4 Yet

Despite the series’ popularity, the anime studio hasn’t renewed it for a fourth season. A-1 Pictures released a film in 2022, which had the most wholesome ending. It’s definitely exciting to see a new anime announcement from the franchise after so long, but it does raise a bit of concern regarding the future installments. It’s just not comparable to a multi-episode show airing weekly. The story is supposed to take a massive turn now that Kaguya and Miyuki have both professed their love. However, there’s almost no information about the TV Special “Stairs to Adulthood.” The term TV Special doesn’t mean it will be a fourth season. Instead, we may be looking ahead to a special episode that likely follows the manga.

The key visual features Kaguya, Miyuki, Yu Ishigami, Ai Hayasaka, Miko Iino, and Chika Fujiwara with an airplane in the middle, teasing an upcoming journey. The official teaser, release window, cast information, and the plot summary will all be revealed at a later date. However, the visual hints at least one thing, and that it won’t be picking up the story from where the 2022 film left off. The anime still has more than 120 chapters left to adapt, and if the TV Special skips several chapters in between, there’s no guarantee that the animation studio will cover it in the fourth season by jumbling up the events. For now, however, we will need to wait longer before confirming that this new project is all about.

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Needs Anime Season 4 ASAP

The anime ended in its most exciting phase, and the story will get a lot intense from now on. We await the reaction of Kaguya and Miyuki’s friends and the students of Shuchiin Academy after learning that the two are dating. Even after the two shared a kiss on the rooftop, they still have to deal with their inner conflicts before officially dating. The post-confession arc not only focuses on the main couple, but also puts more emphasis on the side characters, which we would love to see. Additionally, the story will also focus on the challenges this young couple will face due to the difference in their family background. Kaguya comes from a rich, but highly conservative family that has never allowed her to do anything she wanted in her life.

They will likely be an obstacle in her relationship with Miyuki. Not to mention, with their graduation date coming closer, they must pave a path for their future careers while navigating their relationship. Compared to a TV Special, an anime season will be able to explore the couple’s development far better. However, it seems that A-1 Pictures is jam-packed with major projects, especially one of the most popular anime ever, Solo Leveling. The latest film adapts the manga up to Chapter 160, and there’s no guarantee when the series will pick up from there in the upcoming special episode.