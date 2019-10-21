Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 Announced

The Fall anime season is well underway, and fans have begun compiling their lists of the best anime of the year overall. But one that might be left out of the conversation is Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Although the series was well received, considering it was released in the Winter season earlier this year there have been many more series that have come to challenge for the crown. But the anime has indeed been a big hit with fans, and thus a second season has been announced to be in the works.

To celebrate the confirmation of a second season, the official Twitter account for the anime has shared a special announcement video confirming that the central four favorites of the cast of characters will all be returning for the new season.

The second season will feature the returning Mamoru Hatakeyama, who will be directing the new season for A-1 Pictures. Yasuhiro Nakanishi has been confirmed to return to supervise the scripts, Yuko Yahiro will be serving as character designer once again, and Kei Haneoka will return as composer. Confirmed returning cast includes Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, and Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami.

There’s currently no concrete release window confirmed for the new season just yet, nor are any details on how much more of the manga it will be adapting for the second run, but the series has also revealed a new visual for Season 2 along with a special illustration commemorating the occasion from original creator Aka Akasaka:

“Kaguya-sama: Love Is War” S2 teaser visual and illustration from author Aka Akasaka https://t.co/5jeaqoX7wX pic.twitter.com/KIALPL4dFW — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) October 19, 2019

Originally created by Aka Akasaka Shueisha’s Miracle Jump magazine in 2015 (before shifting over to Weekly Young Jump), Kaguya-sama: Love is War follows two members of the student council who both are crushing on one another but refuse to confess unless the other does so first. Given their high positions in society and school life, confessing one’s feelings will act as a sign of resignation and the power of the relationship would shift in the other’s favor.

The romantic comedy series has been such a hit that it’s inspired a 12 episode anime series, and a live-action film. If you wanted to check out the first season for yourself, you can currently find Kaguya-sama: Love is War now streaming on Hulu, FunimationNOW, and Crunchyroll. Viz Media has licensed the original manga for an English language release, and they describe the series as such:

“Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy’s student council, making them the elite among elite. But it’s lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There’s just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they’re both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!”