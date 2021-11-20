Kaguya-sama: Love is War Releases Special Episode Ahead of Season 3

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has released a special episode in anticipation of its third season! Following the end of the anime’s second season last Summer, it was teased that the anime would be continuing with a full third season. Thankfully this was confirmed to be the case when the third season was officially announced to be in the works last Fall. Now fans have gotten an update on not only when to expect the new season of the series, but has dropped a truly special way to promote what’s next to come.

Officially titled as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic– the third season of the anime is currently scheduled for a release next April as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule next year. To celebrate the reveal of the official title for the season and the confirmation of its release window, Kaguya-sama: Love is War has dropped a special new teaser video that amounts to a full ten minute episode segment that takes on a very meta-appropriate topic for the upcoming third season. You can check it out below:

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- will be featuring a returning staff and cast with director Mamoru Hatekeyama returning to direct the new season for A-1 Pictures, and the returning cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami, Yuki Takada as Rei Onodera, Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino, Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Hayasaka, Momo Asakura as Nagisa Kashiwagi, Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi, Taku Yashiro as Kashiwagi’s boyfriend, and Yutaka Aoyama as the Narrator.

You can currently find the first two seasons of the series now streaming with Funimation, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 is described as such, “Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane.While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another!

‘By what means shall I make the other confess?’ The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love…Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy’s culture festival!?Love makes fools out of geniuses! Is this a new type of psychological warfare? Everyone’s favorite ultraromantic rom-com returns once again!!!”

